Trump wanted to tag the term ‘rigged election’, transcript of January 6 testimony reveals





An aide to former President Donald Trump contacted Trump’s son-in-law and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner about the trademark Rigged Election! and Save America PAC! exclamation marks apparently included after Trump lost the 2020 election, according to emails Kushner provided to House committee members on Jan. 6.

Dan Scavino, Trump’s aide at the time, emailed Kushner about it on Nov. 9, 2020, long before major issues with the presidential election could be uncovered. Indeed, in the end, no evidence of widespread election irregularities was found.

Hi Jared! POTUS wants to trademark/own the rights below, I don’t know who to see or ask…I don’t know who to contact, said Scavino’s email, according to a transcript of testimony from Kushner to the committee, which was released on Friday. The sentences were added in bold to the Scavinos email.

Kushner forwarded the request and discussed it on a chain message with President Eric Trump’s son, Trump campaign attorneys Alex Cannon and Justin Clark, and Sean Dollman, the Trumps 2020 campaign chief financial officer.

Guys can we do it ASAP please? Kushner wrote.

The two web URLs [for the phrases] are already registered. Save America PAC was registered on October 23 of this year. Was this done by the campaign? Eric Trump responded.

Dollman explained: Save America PAC is already taken/registered, just confirming that. But we can still file for Save America.

Kushners response in the transcript: Go.

The email request was issued before the Save America PAC was created, so efforts in this case have apparently been successful.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.huffpost.com/entry/donald-trump-rigged-election-copyright-house-transcripts_n_63af8f8ee4b0d6f0b9f3c677 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos