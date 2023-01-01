Married couples who separated in 2022, from Shoaib Malik-Sania Mirza to Seema Sajdeh-Sohail Khan





Celebrities and their personal lives have always caught our special attention, as we love peeking into their real lives behind the camera. From happy couples to doting parents and even committed lovers, we’re anything but thrilled to hear all about their little details.

However, not all of these unions reach their lifespan together. Many of them are often prone to cracks due to unforeseen misunderstandings and, more often, compatibility issues. The year 2022 has unfortunately witnessed some of the most unexpected splits of celebrity couples, who looked perfect together. Let’s take a look at them.

#1. Dhanush-Aishwarya Rajinikanth

Tollywood saw two of the most famous families reunite at the wedding of Aishwarya and Dhanush on November 8, 2004. Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the daughter of Tamil superstar, Rajinikanth has found the love of her life in Dhanush, the son of popular filmmaker, Kasthuri Raja. The duo, who met at a screening of the latter’s film, began their romance with a congratulatory note and a bouquet of flowers for their flawless performances. However, the love that almost blossomed in just 6 months of knowing each other, took an unfortunate turn of separation after 18 years of marital bliss on January 17, 2022.

#2. Rajeev Sen-Charu Asopa

One of the ugliest and most controversial splits in the world of Indian television, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen’s split proceedings are not unknown to many. Despite a romantic start, with a promise of unity, the couple quickly realized the inconsistencies in their married life. The couple, who tied the knot on June 16, 2019, fell apart after their frequent change in decisions to go their separate ways. The couple are also parents to their one-year-old daughter, Zianna.

#3. Honey Singh-Shalini Talwar

Bollywood’s most beloved rap singer, Honey Singh found her perfect match in Shalini Talwar right from her school days. The high school sweethearts decided to take their friendship and romance to the next level by getting married on January 23, 2011. However, despite having known each other for over 20 years, it became clear that they knew each other much less still. On September 9, 2022, their relationship took a turn for the worse when Shalini filed a domestic violence lawsuit against Honey. Gradually, this caused a deep crack in their relationship, and eventually the couple divorced on September 8, 2022.

#4. Seema Sajdeh-Sohail Khan

Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan’s love story was one that was straight out of a hit Hindi movie plot. The duo who instantly connected on the film sets, Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya, ran away to get married, after Seema’s parents refused to accept their union. The happy couple’s life took an unexpected turn when it was reported that the duo had been living apart since 2017. Eventually, the couple filed for divorce on May 13, 2022.

#5. Imran Khan-Avantika Malik

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik started their journey together as teenage lovers, and it was surely love at first sight. Their first meeting was on the sets of Imran’s first film, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, when they were both only around 19 years old. After the duo suffered a long-distance relationship when Imran went to London for an acting class, the two decided to get married, after a totally filmed proposal from Imran. The duo got married on January 10, 2011 and were later blessed with their angel daughter, Imara in 2014. However, their happy bubble soon burst and for unknown reasons the couple decided to go their separate ways in 2019 .

#6. Raftaar – Komal Vohra

Having one of the shortest periods of marital bliss, popular rap singer Raftaar announced the divorce from his wife, Komal Vohra on October 6, 2022. The couple who got married in 2016, felt misunderstandings and problems creep into their relationship, and started living apart in 2017. They were supposed to divorce by 2019 itself, but their procedure was delayed due to the pandemic wave of the same year. According to reports, their decision to divorce was mutual.

#7. Rakhi Sawant-Ritesh

Rakhi Sawant is a name in the world of television who has gained considerable popularity for the simplest activity that she can do. However, she shocked the whole nation by sharing photos from her wedding to her beau, Ritesh on July 20, 2019. While Rakhi getting married was unbelievable to many, others thought it was the actor’s publicity stunt . However, despite everything, the duo made fearless public appearances together. Sadly, after three years of marital bliss, Rakhi announced Ritesh’s divorce on February 16, 2022 on his social media. The reason for the split cited by the actor was her husband’s deception.

#8. Sana Amin Sheikh-Aijaz Sheikh

A popular face on Indian television, Sana Amin Sheikh got married to her man, Aijaz Sheikh, in January 2016. Sana had known Aijaz through their mutual work, especially since Aijaz was the director of one of its broadcasts. The couple had married barely after a month of acquaintance. However, after six years of marriage, the couple have amicably decided to go their separate ways, stating that the two are totally different in outlook and want different things in life. The couple divorced on September 13, 2022.

#9. Shoaib Malik-Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza married the love of her life, Shoaib Malik in 2010, ignoring all societal remarks and stereotypes and resulting in a happy little world for themselves. The couple finally completed their family with the birth of their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik on October 30, 2018. However, as fate would have it, trouble soon crept into their little paradise and the couple have now decided to move on. to separate. With so many rumors that they are already divorced, however, there have been no official announcements made by the couple yet.

#ten. Nitish Bhardwaj-Smita Gate

Known for his iconic performance as Lord Krishna in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, Nitish Bhardwaj found love again in IAS officer Smita Gate after his divorce from his first wife in 2005. Building their bond of friendship, the duo was pronounced male and female. in 2009. However, after 12 years of marital bliss, the couple announced their divorce on January 18, 2022.

#11. Pawan Singh – Jyoti Singh

A popular singer and actor from Bhojpuri, Pawan Singh has given love a second chance with his beloved, Jyoti Singh. The duo who were introduced by mutual friends tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2018. As everything gradually settled for the newlywed couple, misunderstandings and arguments quickly made their way. These took an ugly turn when Jyoti accused Pawan of forcing her to abort her pregnancy twice. And subsequently, the couple filed for divorce on May 26, 2022.

#1 2. Sanjeeda Sheikh-Amir Ali

One of TV’s most beloved couples, Amir met Sanjeeda and fell in love on the sets of their show, Kya Dil Mein Hai. The duo started out as great friends, and their relationship gradually blossomed over a period of seven years. And subsequently in 2012, the duo hopped on their unity journey and got married. However, their lovely paradise was turned upside down from 2020, as reports began to claim trouble was brewing between them. While they both have remained mum about it all, surprising news hit their fans when it was reported that the couple welcomed a daughter through surrogacy in 2020. Sadly, despite having a as a child, Amir and Sanjeeda did not reconcile, and eventually divorced in August 2022.

Well, even though these couples are no longer together, we hope they find happiness in their new journeys respectively!

