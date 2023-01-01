Welcoming the new year 2023, President Jokowi remembers 2022 and is determined to move Indonesia forward





JAKARTA, KOMPA.TV – On New Year’s Eve, Saturday (12/31/2022), President Joko Widodo or Jokowi shared his memories regarding 2022 on social media. According to Jokowi, there are many things to take away from 2022, happy and sad events. “What should we remember from 2022, the year we are leaving soon? Many. There is good news, not some less pleasant news,“wrote President Jokowi on Instagram @jokowiSaturday (31/12) evening. According to Jokowi, Indonesia has weathered the difficult times of the Covid-19 pandemic and the threat of recession quite well. “We have weathered the difficult times of the pandemic and the threat of recession quite well, our economy has seen positive growth throughout the year,” he said. Also Read: Yogyakarta Ground Zero New Year Celebration, Thousands of Residents Ready to Gather In addition, the former Governor of DKI Jakarta believes that the implementation of the G20 presidency and the political and security situation in the country are favorable. “The G20 meeting and chairmanship went well, the domestic political and security situation was conducive, infrastructure and human resource development was proceeding as planned, etc.,” he added. The man who was mayor of Surakarta for two periods also remembers a number of regions in Indonesia that were hit by natural disasters. “Meanwhile, several regions of our country have been hit this year by natural disasters such as floods, landslides and earthquakes,” Jokowi said. Also Read: New Year’s Eve Celebration at HI Roundabout No Fireworks, Disappointed Residents: So Less Festive According to Jokowi, good news and bad news come and go in Indonesia.

