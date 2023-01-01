Trump Jr. threatened to block Senate runoff unless Georgia GOP backs his father





The sinners’ testimony is the latest evidence of the extraordinary pressure Trump has exerted on Republicans in Georgia as he seeks to overturn Bidens’ victory. That pressure also included Trump’s demand that Raffensperger find the 11,780 votes he needed to defeat Biden and a campaign to persuade Georgia lawmakers to void the election.

The sinners’ account suggests that Trump’s hardball tactics began before an initial ballot count was complete.

Although the presidential election was in the air, it was already clear that both Senate races would likely end in a runoff. Sinners told congressional investigators the party is divided, are we clinging to Trump or are we running these Senate races independently?

According to Sinners, Trump Jr. provided the answer.

Trump Jr. traveled to Atlanta on Nov. 5, 2020. Sinners said Trump Jr. met with Shafer and threatened to halt Senate races if the party did not support his father. Sinners said supporting Trump meant saying he won the election, but also calling on, you know, the Secretary of State to step down and team up with, you know, the Lin Woods of the world, and stuff like that. It was unclear if Sinners was saying that Trump Jr. had ordered Republicans in Georgia to take those actions or if he believed those actions were just the result of Trump’s threat.

Wood is the former Atlanta lawyer who made savage voter fraud allegations and filed an unsuccessful lawsuit seeking to overturn Bidens’ victory in Georgia. Numerous state and federal investigations have found no evidence of significant fraud in Georgia or other states.

In his testimony, Sinners pointed out that he did not attend Trump Jr.’s meeting and could not confirm details. But he said the threat from Trump Jr. was public knowledge, it was understood that Georgia was going to double down on anything said no matter what, or face the consequences, he told reporters. investigators.

Sinners said Shafer looked like he saw a ghost after the meeting.

Shafer declined to comment. He also spoke to congressional investigators, though a transcript of his interview has yet to be released. Sinners declined to comment on Saturday.

At a public rally in Buckhead later that evening, Trump Jr. struck a similar tone.

Surrounded by prominent Republicans including Shafer, State Senator Brandon Beach and U.S. Representative Doug Collins Trump Jr. cited allegations of voter fraud in Georgia and criticized a Republican Party that lacked the backbone to resist to fraud.

You won’t see that this time, he said. That party is gone, and everyone who doesn’t fight like that should go.

Sinners was Trump’s director of Election Day operations in Georgia. Among other things, he helped organize Trump’s list of alternative voters who are now under criminal investigation by the US Department of Justice and a special Fulton County grand jury. Sinners told voters to exercise absolute secrecy and discretion when going about their business.

He now works as communications director of Raffenspergers.

Sinners spoke to a congressional panel investigating the events leading up to the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. The committees’ final report detailed Trump’s efforts to undo Bidens’ victory in Georgia and other states.

The committee interviewed hundreds of people and released transcripts of those interviews. Other Georgians interviewed include Raffensperger and the two Fulton County poll workers whom Trump has falsely accused of voter fraud.

