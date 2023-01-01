Russia and Turkey Collaborate in Syria Much to Uncle Sam’s Annoyance – OpEd – Eurasia Review

The curtain falls on the brutal 11-year-old Syrian conflict, initiated by former US President and Nobel Laureate Barack Obama, as the Arab Spring swept through West Asia two decades ago. The United States has suffered another significant setback in West Asia as the year 2022 draws to a close. The ongoing Turkish-Syrian reconciliation process under Russian mediation should be seen as a saga of betrayal and revenge.

Ankara came under immense pressure from the Obama administration in 2011 to spearhead the regime change project in Syria. Obama blithely assumed that Turkiye would blithely serve as the charioteer of “moderate” Islamism for the transformation of West Asia. But Ankara took its time to calibrate its foreign policy to adapt to the Arab Spring before responding to Syria’s changing landscape.

Erdogan was caught off guard by the uprising in Syria at a time when Ankara was pursuing a “zero problem” policy with Turkey’s neighbours. Ankara did not know how the Arab Spring would unfold and remained silent when the revolt first emerged in Tunisia. Even on Egypt, Erdogan only made an emotional call for Hosni Mubarak to leave when he rightly sensed that Obama was decoupling from America’s staunch ally in Cairo.

Syria was the ultimate test and a real challenge for Erdogan. Ankara had invested heavily in improving relations with Syria under the so-called Adana Accord in 1998 downstream of the Turkish military’s massive confrontation with Damascus over the latter harboring the PKK. [Kurdish] Chief Ocalan. Erdogan initially did not want Bashar al-Assad to lose power and advised him to reform. Erdogan’s and Assad’s families used to vacation together.

Obama had to delegate then-CIA chief David Petraeus to visit Turkey twice in 2012 to persuade Erdogan to engage with the United States in operational planning aimed at causing the end of the Assad government. It was Petraeus who offered Ankara a secret program to arm and train Syrian rebels.

But already in 2013, Erdogan was beginning to feel that Obama himself had only limited US involvement in Syria and preferred to lead from behind. In 2014, Erdogan went public that his relations with Obama had soured, saying he was disappointed not to get direct results on the Syrian conflict. By then, more than 170,000 people had died and 2.9 million Syrians had fled to neighboring countries, including Turkey, and the fighting had forced a further 6.5 million people from their homes in Syria.

Simply put, Erdogan felt embittered that he was left with a Pandora’s box and Obama got away. Worse still, the Pentagon has begun to align itself with Syrian Kurdish groups linked to the PKK. (In October 2014 the United States began providing supplies to Kurdish forces and in November 2015 US special forces were deployed to Syria.)

Indeed, since then, Erdogan had protested in vain that the United States, a NATO ally, had aligned itself with a terrorist group (the Syrian Kurds known as the YPG) who threatened the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Turkey.

It is in such a context that the two meetings in Moscow on Wednesday between defense ministers and intelligence chiefs of Turkey and Syria in the presence of their Russian counterparts took place. Erdogan’s reconciliation process with Assad is essentially his sweet revenge for US betrayal. Erdogan asked for the help of Russia, the archetypal enemy country in the sights of the United States and NATO, in order to communicate with Assad who is an outcast in the eyes of the Americans. The matrix is ​​obvious.

On Thursday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said: “At the meeting (in Moscow), we discussed what we could do to improve the situation in Syria and the region as soon as possible while ensuring peace. , tranquility and stability… We reiterated our respect for the territorial integrity and the rights of sovereignty of all our neighbors, in particular Syria and Iraq, and that our only objective is the fight against terrorism, we do not have no other objective.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has advised Erdogan in recent years that Turkey’s security issues are best handled in coordination with Damascus and that the Adana deal could provide a framework for cooperation. The statement from the Turkish Defense Ministry said that the meeting in Moscow took place in a “constructive atmosphere” and that it was agreed to continue the format of trilateral meetings “to ensure and maintain stability in Syria and in the region as a whole”.

Undoubtedly, the normalization between Ankara and Damascus will have an impact on regional security and, in particular, on the Syrian war, given the influence that Turkiye exerts on the residual Syrian opposition. A Turkish ground operation in northern Syria may not be necessary if Ankara and Damascus were to revive the Adana Agreement. In fact, Akar revealed that Ankara, Moscow and Damascus are working on carrying out joint missions on the ground in Syria.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu’s willingness, in the midst of the war in Ukraine, to take the wheel and lead his reconciliation with Syria adds a whole new dimension to the deepening of strategic ties between Moscow and Ankara. For Erdogan too, Syria becomes the latest addition to his recent policy initiatives to improve Turkey’s relations with regional states. Normalization with Syria will be welcomed by Turkish public opinion and this has implications for Erdogan’s bid for a renewed term in the upcoming elections.

From the Syrian point of view, normalization with Turkey is going to be much more consequential than the restoration of ties with various states in the region (starting with the United Arab Emirates) in recent years which had fueled the conflict. Turkey’s equations with Syrian militant groups (e.g. Syrian National Army and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham), its continued occupation of Syrian territory, Syrian refugees in Turkey (numbering 3.6 million), etc. . are vital issues affecting Syria’s security.

The United States does not appreciate Erdogan’s decision to normalize with Assad and that too, with the help of Russia. It is now even more unlikely to give up its military presence in Syria or its alliance with the Syrian Kurdish group YPG (which Ankara considers a PKK affiliate).

But the YPG will find themselves in a delicate situation. While Syria asks Turkey to withdraw from its territories (Idlib and the so-called areas of operations) and to stop supporting the armed groups, Turkey will in return insist on keeping the YPG away from the border. (The government-aligned Syrian daily Al-Watan reported cite sources that at the tripartite meeting in Moscow, Ankara pledged to withdraw all its forces from Syrian territory.)

Indeed, replacing the YPG militia with Syrian government forces along the borders with Turkey would lead to the weakening of both the YPG and the US military presence. However, the question will always remain unanswered as to the place of the Kurds in the future of Syria.

The US State Department recently stated, “The United States will not improve diplomatic relations with the Assad regime and does not support other countries that improve their relations. The United States urges states in the region to carefully examine the atrocities inflicted by the Assad regime on the Syrian people over the past decade. The United States believes that stability in Syria and in the wider region can be achieved through a political process that represents the will of all Syrians.

Last week’s meetings in Moscow show that Russia’s position in the West Asian region is far from being defined by the Ukrainian conflict. Russian influence in Syria remains intact and Moscow will continue to shape Syria’s transition out of the conflict zone and consolidate its own long-term presence in the Eastern Mediterranean.

OPEC Plus gained ground. Russia’s ties with the Gulf States continue to grow. Russian-Iranian strategic ties are at their highest level in history. And the return of Benjamin Netanyahu to the post of prime minister means that Russian-Israeli relations are heading for a reset. Clearly, Russian diplomacy is on the rise in West Asia.

The conventional wisdom was that the geopolitical interests of Russia and Turkey would inevitably collide once the floodgates opened in Ukraine. This is where the paradox lies, because what happened is quite the opposite.

MK Bhadrakumar is a former Indian diplomat. This article was produced in partnership by Indian punchline and globetrotter.