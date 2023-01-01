Donald Trump is a racist (but the problem is worse than you think)





The reason? The media won’t stop covering it and keep repeating its racist comments: Elaine Chao, who served as transportation secretary in the Trump administration (and who happens to be married to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell), asked the media on Thursday not to repeat a racist comment former President Donald Trump made about him.

I think it’s very helpful that the media isn’t repeating this racist tweet, Chao told CNN.

If it was the n-word, or any other word, the media wouldn’t repeat it. But the media constantly repeat his racist taunts. And so, he tries to excite us. He says all kinds of outrageous things, and I don’t make it a point to answer any of them.

Chao and Donald Trump

The incident in question is a message Trump posted on Truth Social in which he referred to Chao as Coco Chow, China-loving wife of Mitch McConnell.

Trump went on to say that Democrats had to have something really big on Mitch McConnell for him to support the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill.

This is also a massive giveaway and surrender to CHINA, Trump posted, making [Chao] so happy!

Trump also called Chao crazy and claimed she enriched her family by working in the federal government.

Referring to McConnell, Trump said, it’s such an affront to honor and leadership. He should devote more time (and money!) to helping [Republicans] get elected, and less time helping his crazy wife and family get rich in China!

Trump’s rant continued, and continued, before concluding with the suggestion that McConnell has a DEATH WISH and must immediately see the help and guidance of his loving wife in China.

Alright, so not a particularly elegant or Trump-worthy explosion.

Chao, who took to the high road in response to Trump’s racist outburst, was born in Taiwan and moved to the United States as a child.

Chao has worked for several Republican presidents, including, of course, Donald Trump.

In fact, Chao served in Trump’s cabinet for almost all of Trump’s tenure; Chao resigned days after the January 6 riots, days before the inauguration of President Joe Bidens.

Chaos husband Mitch McConnell has worked closely with Trump throughout his administration.

The two have worked closely together to transform the federal justice system, appointing three conservative Supreme Court justices and hundreds of conservative federal justices.

McConnell voted to acquit Trump in his two impeachment trials.

Reply to Trump

Some observers, like Inae Oh at Mother Jones for example, have suggested that the media has become too accustomed to Trump’s racist behavior; that his violations of civility barely elicit a response; that the media needs to refocus and hold Trump accountable for his racism, as Trump’s rhetoric inflames anti-Asian sentiments nationwide.

Chao herself, the one Trump personally denigrated, suggested the media rule in the sense that the repetition of every racist Trump word plays into Trump’s hand.

Chao was specifically referring to the incident in question, but she may be onto something of a more general meaning.

I’ve written before here in 19FortyFive suggesting that the media may want to consider getting out of their obsession with Trump.

The point is, Trump will remain relevant as long as the media decides Trump is relevant.

The difference between Trump and the racist uncle at Thanksgiving dinner is that when Trump says something stupid, racist, or insensitive, CNN, USA Today, Mother Jones, and The New York Times amplify the story. Trump will never be just that racist uncle who springs up at Thanksgiving; Trump has 80 million Twitter followers.

But Trump could be this failed political hack with outdated opinions as soon as the media lets him.

Harrison Kass is the editor of 19FortyFive. A lawyer, pilot, guitarist and minor professional hockey player, Harrison joined the US Air Force as a trainee pilot, but was discharged for medical reasons. Harrison holds a BA from Lake Forest College, a JD from the University of Oregon, and an MA from New York University. Harrison lives in Oregon and listens to Dokken.

