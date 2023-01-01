Trump’s tax returns full of red flags, say tax experts





Democrats in Congress released thousands of pages of former President Donald Trumpstax on Friday, providing the most detailed picture yet of his finances over a six-year period, including his time in the White House, when he fought to keep the information private in a break from decades of precedent.

The documents include individual statements from Trump and his wife, Melania, as well as Trump business entities from 2015 to 2020. They show how Trump used the tax code to reduce his tax liability and reveal details about foreign accounts , the charitable contributions and performance of some of his most prominent business ventures, which had remained largely shielded from public scrutiny.

The disclosure marks the culmination of a years-long legal battle that has spanned everything from the presidential campaign to Congress and the Supreme Court, as Trump has consistently rejected efforts to share details about his financial history, contrary to the practice of transparency followed by all its predecessors in the post-war period. The Watergate era. The release of the records comes just days before Republicans regain control of the House and weeks after Trump announced another campaign for the White House.

The records show how Trump limited his tax liability by offsetting his income against business losses as well as millions of dollars in business expenses, depreciation of assets and other deductions.

While Trump paid $641,931 in federal income taxes in 2015, the year he started his presidential campaign, he paid just $750 in 2016 and 2017, according to a report released last week by the nonpartisan Joint Congressional Committee on Taxation. He paid nearly $1 million in 2018, but only $133,445 in 2019 and nothing in 2020, the year he unsuccessfully sought re-election.

The records also detail Trump’s foreign holdings.

Trump, according to filings, said he had bank accounts in China, Ireland and the United Kingdom from 2015 to 2017, even while he was commander-in-chief. As of 2018, however, he only reported one account in the UK. The statements also show that Trump claimed foreign tax credits for taxes he paid on various business ventures around the world, including licensing agreements for the use of his name on development projects and his golf. courses in Scotland and Ireland.

Over several years, Trump appears to have paid more in foreign taxes than he did in net US federal income taxes, with income reported in countries including Azerbaijan, China, India , Indonesia, Panama, the Philippines, Saint-Martin, Turkey and the United States. United Arab Emirates.

The documents also show that Trump’s charitable donations were often only a fraction of his income. In 2020, the year the coronavirus ravaged the economy, Trump reported no charitable donations. In 2019 and 2018, he said he wrote checks for around $500,000 in donations. In previous years, the numbers were higher by $1.8 million in 2017 and $1.1 million in 2016.

It’s unclear whether the sums reported included Trump’s $400,000 annual presidential salary, which he had said as a candidate he would forgo and claimed to have donated to various federal departments.

Large and complicated tax declarations

Jeff Hoopes, an accounting professor at the University of North Carolina’s Kenan-Flagler Business School, described Trump’s returns as large and complicated with hundreds of entities scattered around the world.

He noted that many of these entities are marginally unprofitable, which he described as pretty magical as far as the tax code goes.

It’s hard to know if someone is really bad at business or really good at tax planning because they both look the same, he said.

Daniel Shaviro, a professor of taxation at New York University, cited the significant financial losses of so many Trumps companies, despite their often healthy sales, as something that should arouse the suspicions of auditors. There’s some dodgy stuff here.

Shaviro also cited examples of suspicious or sloppy calculations even in small businesses, such as an aviation company dubbed DT Endeavor I LLC, which in 2020 reported both sales and expenses of $160,144. Such exact matches are unusual, Shaviro said. Yet the form also reported a loss of $18,923.

The return doesn’t say, guess what? I am committing fraud, Shaviro said, but there are red flags.

The release marks the latest setback for Trump, who has been mired in investigations, including federal and state probes into his efforts to void the 2020 election. The Justice Department also investigated tons of classified documents found in his Mar-a-Lago club and possible efforts to obstruct the investigation.

In a statement Friday, Trump lashed out at Democrats and the Supreme Court for the release.

This is going to lead to horrible things for so many people, he said. The radical left democrats have militarized everything, but remember, it’s a dangerous two-way street!

He said the returns showed how proud I had been and how I was able to use the depreciation and various other tax deductions to grow his business.

The returns were released by the House Ways and Means Committee, which held a party-line vote last week to make the returns public after years of legal wrangling.

The statements detail how Trump has used tax law to minimize his liability, including carrying forward massive losses from previous years. Trump said during his 2016 campaign that paying little or no income tax in some years makes me smart.

In 2020, more than 150 of Trump’s business entities listed negative qualified business income, which the IRS defines as the net amount of qualifying income items, gains, deductions, and losses from any qualifying trade or business. . In total for this tax year, combined with nearly $9 million in losses carried forward from previous years, Trump’s qualified losses amounted to more than $58 million.

Another of Trump’s money losers: the ice rink his company operated until last year in New York’s Central Park. Trump reported a total of $2.6 million in losses from Wollman Rink over the six years made public. The rink, one of the Trump Organization’s first gems operated under a contract with the New York government, posted a loss of $1.3 million in 2015 despite earning $9.3 million, according to tax returns. The rink made a profit of $298,000 in 2016, but started to smelt money again in each of the next four years.

Trump appears to be creating huge suspicious or questionable losses under current law, said Steven Rosenthal, senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, who said he spent 20 years preparing corporate taxes and wealthy individuals and had never seen anyone. losing money as consistently and as big as Trump has lost money year after year.

To me, Trump’s business operations were a phenomenal failure and I find it hard to understand how much is due to Trump’s bad luck as a businessman and how much is due to Trump’s inflation, did he declare.

shrouded in mystery

Aspects of Trump’s finances have been shrouded in mystery since his days as a rising Manhattan real estate developer in the 1980s.

Trump, known for building skyscrapers and hosting a reality TV show before winning the White House, provided limited details about his assets and income on mandatory disclosure forms and financial statements he has. provided to banks to guarantee loans and to financial magazines to justify its ranking on billionaire lists.

Trump’s longtime accounting firm has since disavowed the claims, and the New York attorney general has filed a lawsuit alleging that Trump and his Trump Organization fraudulently inflated the value of the assets on the claims. Trump and company have denied any wrongdoing.

In October 2018, The New York Times published a Pulitzer Prize-winning series based on leaked tax records that contradicted the image Trump had tried to sell as a self-made businessman. It showed that Trump received a modern equivalent of at least $413 million from his father’s real estate holdings, much of that money coming from what The Times called tax dodging in the 1990s.

A second round in 2020 showed Trump paid no income tax in 10 of the previous 15 years, as he generally lost more money than he earned.

In its report last week, the Ways and Means Committee said the Trump administration may have ignored a requirement requiring audits of presidents’ tax returns.

The IRS didn’t begin auditing Trumps 2016 tax returns until April 3, 2019, more than two years into his presidency, when Ways and Means Chairman Rep. Richard Neal D-Mass. , asked the agency for information related to the statements.

Every major party president and candidate since Richard Nixon has voluntarily made at least summaries of his tax information available to the public.

___

Associated Press writers Gary Fields, Paul Wiseman and Farnoush Amiri in Washington, Meg Kinnard in Columbia, South Carolina and Nicholas Riccardi in Denver contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2022/12/31/trump-tax-returns-red-flags-taxation-experts/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos