Xi Jinping’s New Year’s message to China amid spike in Covid cases

Beijing:

President Xi Jinping said on Saturday “the light of hope is right in front of us” as China faces an explosion in Covid-19 cases after restrictions were abruptly lifted.

Three years after the coronavirus emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan, Beijing this month began abandoning its hardline lockdown policy known as “zero-Covid”.

Chinese hospitals have since been hit by a flood of mostly elderly patients, crematoriums have been overcrowded and many pharmacies have run out of fever medication.

“Epidemic prevention and control is entering a new phase… Everyone is working resolutely, and the light of hope is right in front of us,” Xi said in a televised New Year’s address.

It was the second time the Chinese president has commented on the outbreak this week. On Monday, he called for measures to “effectively protect people’s lives”.

China reported more than 7,000 new infections and one Covid-related death among its population of 1.4 billion on Saturday – but the numbers appear to be out of step with the reality on the ground.

Authorities have announced they will end the mandatory on-arrival quarantine for travelers entering China from Jan. 8 and allow Chinese people to travel abroad, after three years of frustration.

In response, several European countries, including France and Italy, as well as the United States and Japan, have announced that they will require negative tests from passengers arriving from China, mainly for fear of new variants.

Canada said on Saturday it was joining the list of countries requiring negative tests, citing “the limited epidemiological and viral genomic sequence data available” on recent Covid cases in China.

Morocco, meanwhile, went further by announcing that it was banning all incoming travelers from China, regardless of their nationality, “in order to avoid a new wave of contamination in Morocco and all its consequences”.

‘Understandable’

The precautionary measures taken by several states are “understandable” given the lack of information provided on the epidemic by Beijing, said the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“In the absence of comprehensive information from China, it is understandable that countries around the world are acting in ways they believe can protect their populations,” he said.

However, the European branch of the International Airports Council — which represents more than 500 airports in 55 European countries — denounced the new Covid controls on Saturday.

“These unilateral actions contradict all the experience and evidence gained over the past three years,” he said in a statement.

“Imposing further restrictions on travelers from this country is neither scientifically justified nor risk-based.”

European countries will meet next week to discuss a common answer to the question, with future EU president Sweden saying she is “seeking a common policy for the whole of the EU on concerns the introduction of possible entry restrictions”.

The WHO announced late Friday that it had met with Chinese officials to discuss the outbreak.

“WHO has again requested the regular sharing of specific, real-time data on the epidemiological situation – including more genetic sequencing data, data on the impact of the disease, including hospitalizations, admissions in intensive care unit and deaths,” the UN health agency said in a statement. .

He also called for data on vaccinations, especially among vulnerable people, including those over 60.

Beijing says its Covid statistics have been transparent since the start of the pandemic.

Its zero-Covid policy had largely protected the Chinese population since 2020 through mass testing, strict travel monitoring and quarantine orders.

But the strategy isolated the country from the rest of the world and dealt a severe blow to the world’s second-largest economy.

The draconian measures sparked nationwide protests last month in a rare show of dissent against the ruling Communist Party.

