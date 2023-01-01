“It was Trump – Former US President Donald Trump offered millions in bribes to undo the Spygate scandal to preserve the legacy of the Patriots





Donald Trump’s list of controversies doesn’t stop at politics. The former US president has also been a controversial figure in football history.

Trump wanted to own the NFL in the 1980s, but all his offers for different franchises fell through. He then became the owner of the New Jersey Generals of the United States Football League, but as he tried to force a merger of the USFL with the NFL, he was seen as the reason the USFL was doomed in the following years.

Trump’s long list of controversies with the NFL doesn’t end there. After he became president of the United States, the league sparked protests against police brutality and black players began kneeling during the anthem. There was also a time, long before his election as President, when he tried to end the New England Patriots’ Spygate scandal by bribing then-US Senator Arlen Specter.

According to reports, the former president met with the late senator in 2008 to offer him tons of money if he dropped investigations into the scandal. Shanin Specter, son of the late senator, confirmed the allegations to The Washington Post.

“He told me it was Trump,” Specter said.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft denied the allegations through a spokesperson.

“Mr. Kraft is not aware of any Trump involvement in this matter and he has had no other engagement with Specter or its staff,” the spokesperson said. What is the Spygate scandal that Trump allegedly tried to put an end to?

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots were found guilty of taping signals from New York Jets defensive coaches during their Week 1 game of the 2007 season. This scandal was called Spygate. The Jets were coached by Eric Mangini, a longtime Belichick assistant who joined the arch-rival Patriots in 2006.

Cheating was considered one of the biggest controversies in NFL history and the punishment was severe. The Patriots were fined $250,000. Bill Belichick was fined $500,000, the largest fine ever imposed on a coach. The team was also stripped of its first-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft.

Later that year, New England was the first – and only to date – to go 16-0 in the regular season. However, the Patriots suffered one of the biggest upsets of all time when they lost Super Bowl XLII to the New York Giants.

As good as Belichick is, Spygate will always be on his resume.

