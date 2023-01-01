Xi Jinping’s authoritarian rule is challenged by its citizens: Report

beijing [China]Jan 1 (ANI): Chinese Xi Jinping accumulated all the power in his hands so that the Chinese Communist Party would not be swept away by liberal thinking and popular pressure and after winning the third term, he became more authoritarian and louder, The Singapore Post reported.

But it appears his authoritarian rule is being challenged, as recent angry protests by people across China against Xi’s Zero-Covid policy are a crucial development.

On the one hand, it indicates people’s frustration at leaders’ insistence on forcing people to stay indoors for months together to keep the number of virus infections under control. On the other hand, it also tells the world that people’s patience had reached a tipping point and they decided to protest and were ready to face even bullets and jail. But the Xi government has not used violence against them. Instead, he quietly revoked the Zero-Covid policy, realizing that in the event of retaliation, the people’s anger could even turn against the leaders and Xi himself, the Singapore Post reported.

Xi is the only leader who controls the Chinese military. Even, Xi also took the new post of commander-in-chief of the PLA Joint Combat Command. The paramilitary police are also under Xi’s direct responsibility.

To get rid of all the bumps in the road on their path to success, Xi has used his first term to crack down on all dissent, jailing thousands of leaders, critics, potential rivals and cadres in the name of eradicating Corruption. In the name of the fight against corruption, he continued to do so.

“Xi also turned to the left ideologically, sowing fear among intellectuals, journalists and private businessmen,” the researchers point out.

Since 2013, the CCP has “officially banned discussion in the media and in the classroom of seven topics associated with Western values ​​considered subversive: universalism, freedom of the press, judicial independence, civil society, human rights citizens, the historical errors of the Party and the cronyism within elite financial and political circles”.

University professors who are Party members “must defend the CCP in class if someone criticizes it.” Western textbooks are being “banned and replaced” with new indigenous versions that emphasize Marxism, according to the Singapore Post.

Xi Jinping’s power in China is growing after an unexpected surge. It permeates every inch of Chinese society, politics and culture. Even Xi Thought is an essential and unique program for Chinese Communist Party cadres. Loyalty to Xi equates to loyalty to the party or even the Constitution.

Previously, former Chinese leader Mao Zedong held all power, but after his death other Chinese leaders wanted a system that would never overthrow another dictator.

During the Deng Xiaoping era, new leadership rules came into effect, terms of office were fixed, there were term limits, a mandatory retirement age, and mandatory delegation of authority to party government agencies. The attempt was to decentralize authority, the Singapore Post reported.

The practice became an institutional hit under the outfits of Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao. Until the arrival of Xi Jinping. And the system has changed. He returned to the Mao years, particularly after the 19th Party Congress, when term limits were removed for Xi Jinping and the following Congress granted him the third term.

Researcher Susan L Shirk, a research professor at the School of Global Policy and Strategy at the University of California, San Diego, writes to explain the situation: “After the death of Mao Zedong at the age of 82 in 1976, his successors deliberately devised a system which they hoped would prevent the rise of another dictator. Mao turned on other leaders and endangered the nation through irrational schemes. Deng Xiaoping, Mao’s former comrade in arms who had been purged twice by him, did not blame Mao as an individual for the tragic mistakes of the Cultural Revolution (1966-1976) and the Great Leap before (1958-1962), Deng rather targeted the systemic source of the problem: “The over-concentration of power is likely to give rise to arbitrary government by individuals at the expense of collective direction”.

Under Xi, the party has systematically usurped all power and authority over military, economic, foreign and domestic policies. Since 2012, and by resolution in 2017 and 2023, the party has declared itself the superstructure of Chinese society with Xi as supreme leader. He adapts tutorials for students and party cadres on how to be loyal only to the party and the president. He insists that personal hardship is the sacrifice people must make to show their loyalty, the publication reported.

Situating Xi Jinping in this context, Shirk analyzes: “Yet today, after decades of collective leadership, Xi Jinping is bringing China back to personalist leadership. By the end of his first five-year term, Xi had consolidated greater personal power than Jiang or Xi broke precedent by failing to promote a successor-in-training at the Nineteenth Party Congress in October 2017. And in March 2018, the National People’s Congress (or NPC, China’s legislative body) amended the state constitution to abolish both – term limits for the president – a clear sign that Xi plans to stay beyond 2023.” Indeed, the third term has come in due time, The Singapore Post reported. (ANI)