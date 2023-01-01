Imran Khan, tell me who strangled local elections in Punjab? Ahsan IqbalLNU News





Lahore (92 News) – Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has criticized the PTI and said, “Tell Imran Khan who strangled local elections in Punjab?

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, he said Imran Khan is disappointing Pakistan, the corruption market in Punjab is hot, it is constitutional for elections in the country to be held after the new census.

Mr. Ahsan Iqbal said that the current coalition government is trying to restore the economy which has been badly damaged. Heavy after the political compromise on national interests.

He said the PTI not only caused damage to the economy during his rule, but also neglected the public order situation as well as the war on terror.

He alleged that the PTI came to power in the 2018 elections by giving the NRO to Imran Khan Niazi through the RTS system and forming an illegal, inexperienced and incompetent government. He added that the PTI government has pushed the country into extreme inflation and debt through currency devaluation and other inappropriate measures.

The central minister said that the economy was allowed to weaken in the 4-year reign of the PTI from 2018 to 2021. He added that: Currently, the country has a debt of 5 trillion rupees a year, in 2018 it will be 1,700 billion rupees. . year.

He said almost 100% of resources are used to repay loans and more loans are needed. Old to operate in the country.

He added that there is no doubt that this is an important moment for the nation, but we will know how to bring the country out of the crisis.

Mr. Ahsan said that there should be no politics above economy and peace, hoping that Mr. Imran Khan Niazi will stop his activities against the state and stop opposing nationalism.

He said that no international financial institution has said a single word about the country’s bankruptcy, but PTI and Imran Khan are campaigning to create an emotional atmosphere about it, which is a mixed war with the nation.

He said PTI and Imran targeted the deal with Pakistan, IMF and donors. the rest of the country, adding that the PTI has now lost its funding due to climate change and flooding caused by natural disasters.

