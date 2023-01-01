Politics
FPKS Secretary: Perppu 2 of 2022 is a legal disaster
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) signed the Government Regulation in Lieu of Law (Perppu) Number 2 of 2022 regarding job creation on Friday (12/30/2022).
On the same day, this Perppu was announced to the public by Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto along with Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Polhukam) Mahfud MD and Deputy Minister of Law and Human Rights man (Wamenkumham) Edward Omar. Sharif Hiariej through a press release at the President’s Office, Jakarta.
However, until Saturday (31/12/2022), the Perppu text was not accessible, neither by the DPR nor by the public. The secretary of the PKS faction of the RPD RI, Ledia Hanifa Amaliah, regretted this and called this new Perppu a legal disaster.
“The presence of Perppu number 2 of 2022 can be considered a legal disaster, as it has the potential to disrupt, damage and harm the life of a democratic nation and undermine submission to the statutory hierarchy in this country,” Ledia said.
Ledia continued, Job Creation Act No. 1. 11 of 2020 was declared conditionally unconstitutional by the Constitutional Court (MK) in November 2021 and ordered its correction within a maximum of two years after the decision was issued.
“Thus, the Constitutional Court explicitly ordered lawmakers to make improvements to the Job Creation Act with a deadline of November 2023. However, instead of carrying out the mandate of the Amendment Ordinance of the law with the DPR, President Jokowi even issued a new legal product in the form of a Perppu. What was entrusted, what was done,” he continued.
Jokowi’s decision, according to Ledia, also shows how lazy the government is and makes it easy to violate the statutory hierarchy as well as insult the DPR.
“Government has another year to carry out the Constitutional Court’s order to improve the Job Creation Act. Should have involved the public and discussed it with the DPR, but those who were elected consciously issued a Perppu meaning ignoring the need for public involvement, ignoring submission to the statutory hierarchy and insulting the DPR which according to the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia Article 20, Paragraphs 1 and 2 has the power to form law with the president,” Ledia explained.
This MP from Bandung City and Cimahi City constituencies does not deny that the President has the prerogative to issue a Perppu. However, the conditions for the presence of Perppu n°2 of 2022 are not strong and are too constrained.
“One of the conditions of the presence of Perppu is the urgency of coercion and the impossibility of enacting a law with the usual procedures. Where is the precarious situation that we are facing? Where is the impossibility of bringing the law with the usual procedures? Instead, there is a coercive decision by the president that harms democratic life.
The reason for the urgency related to the threat of global recession, the rise of inflation, the threat of stagflation which is even associated with the Russian-Ukrainian war, according to Ledia, is too much.
“The government itself reminds us how prepared Indonesia is still to face the global economic crisis, given that economic growth is still at a positive rate above 5%. We still have positive hopes for years to come, so there’s no strong enough reason to issue this Perppu again other than to satisfy the wishes of entrepreneurs,” he continued.
For this reason, Ledia encouraged the DPR to reject this Perppu and called on the government to comply with the Constitutional Court’s order to amend the Job Creation Act.
“Open public participation, listen to the aspirations of different stakeholders, sit down with the DPR to discuss laws for the benefit of the people, the nation and the state. It’s just a democratic step based on the values of Pancasila, deliberation for consensus. Don’t close the year by becoming an authoritarian, pro-business government and leaving the people behind,” Ledia concluded firmly.
Sources
2/ https://pks.id/content/sekretaris-fpks-perppu-2-tahun-2022-adalah-bencana-undang-undang
