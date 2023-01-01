Imran Khan, tell me who strangled local elections in Punjab? Ahsan Iqbal





Lahore (92 News) – Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has criticized the PTI and said, “Tell Imran Khan, who strangled local elections in Punjab?

Speaking at a press conference here on Saturday, he said Imran Khan is spreading disillusionment over Pakistan. The corruption market in Punjab is hot. It is constitutional for the country to hold elections after the new census.

Ahsan Iqbal said the current coalition government was fighting hard to revive a badly damaged economy after its political interest in the national interest was compromised.

He said the PTI not only hurt the economy during his rule, but also neglected the rule of law and the war on terror.

He claimed that the PTI came to power in the 2018 elections by transferring the NRO to Imran Khan Niazi through the RTS system and formed an illegal, inexperienced and incompetent government. He further said that the PTI government had dragged the country into the worst of inflation and debt through currency devaluation and other improper measures.

The federal minister said that during the 4-year reign of the PTI from 2018 to 2021, the economy was allowed to weaken. He added that the country now bears a debt service of 5 trillion rupees a year, which was 1.7 trillion rupees in 2018.

He said almost 100% of the funds are used to repay loans and more loans are needed to keep the country running.

He added that there is no doubt that this is a very important moment for the nation, but we will manage to get the country out of the crisis.

Ahsan said there should be no politics on economy and peace. He hopes that Imran Khan Niazi will end his anti-state and anti-nationalist campaign.

He said that no international financial institution has said a word about the country’s insolvency, but the PTI and Imran Khan are campaigning to create a psychological atmosphere around it that is effectively hybrid warfare against the nation.

He alleged that PTI and Imran had targeted deals with Pakistan and the IMF and other domestic donors, adding that now PTI had lost funding due to climate change and floods. He launched a campaign against international aid to bear the burden.

