Donald Trump pays tribute to Barbara Walters as interview clips resurface





Former President Donald Trump has praised ‘legendary’ Barbara Walters as a more than three-decade-old clip has resurfaced in which she grills him about his business.

The former president wrote on the Truth Social platform that Walters, who died Friday at the age of 93, “was by far the greatest of them all”, as he shared a post announcing her death.

“I knew her well, I’ve been interviewed by her many times, and there was no one like the legendary Barbara Walters – and never will be!” he wrote.

However, his apparent praise of journalistic integrity was short-lived as the message was quickly followed by a message in which Trump took another jab at the “failing New York Times”, which he described as broadcasting ” fake and corrupt news”.

Trump’s full tribute to Walters came after a 1990 video resurfaced of his interview with the first American woman to work as an evening television news anchor, long before he ran for the White House.

In what could be seen as a preview of his future dealings with the media, he described to her how “the press in this country is inherently dishonest”.

Donald Trump, left, Barbara Walters, center, and Melania Trump, right, attend the wedding of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner at Trump National Golf Club on October 25, 2009 in Bedminster, New Jersey. The former president paid tribute to Walters, who died at the age of 93. GETTY

But Walters told Trump he was “on the verge of bankruptcy” and that as a businessman he was “skating on thin ice and nearly drowning.”

“You say on the verge of bankruptcy,” Trump replied, before Walters revealed she had spoken to his banker, then dismissed his claims that he had recently made a “good deal.”

The exchange was widely shared on Twitter by users praising Walters’ approach. Communications consultant Scott Monty tweeted that it was “ironic that she died the same day her tax returns were released”.

That was in reference to Trump’s release on Friday of six years of tax records, which outline how he makes his money primarily from investments and interest payments rather than real estate businesses, which are consistently red-flagged.

The House Ways and Means Committee described some of those losses as “significant, unusual, or questionable.”

Tax records also show that Trump was not regularly audited by the IRS. He said the documents showed “how proudly he had succeeded” in using “depreciation and various other tax deductions as an incentive” to create jobs, buildings and businesses.

Trump also said the release of his tax records “is going to lead to horrible things for so many people” as he accused “radical leftist Democrats” of “weaponizing everything”.

Newsweek has reached out to the Trump team for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/trump-walters-tribute-interview-clips-death-truth-social-1770540

