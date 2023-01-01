Politics
Xi Jinping’s credibility badly hurt as China’s Covid death toll rises
As an unprecedented coronavirus outbreak swept through China in December, President Xi Jinping remained virtually silent on the health crisis in the world’s most populous country.
But in a pre-recorded annual New Year’s Eve speech aired by state television on Saturday, China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong finally issued a call for unity while defending his handling of the pandemic.
Since the outbreak of the epidemic, we have always put people and life first, adhered to scientific and precise prevention and control measures, optimized and adjusted prevention and control measures according to the timing and the situation, and maximized the protection of people’s lives and health, he said.
Xi added: After arduous efforts, we have overcome unprecedented difficulties and challenges… Although it is still a struggle, everyone is working hard with perseverance, and the dawn is ahead. Let’s work harder, perseverance means victory and unity means victory.
China’s ruling communist parties are trying to play down and deflect attention from the worsening health crisis that followed Xi’s decision to drop nearly all Covid restrictions reflect the damage to his credibility at home and to Abroad just as he begins a third term in office, experts told me.
We can see very clearly that Xi Jinping is badly hurt in the sense that his prestige and authority have suffered tremendously, said Willy Lam, an expert on China politics at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. His assertion that the Chinese system is the best in the world is now under serious questioning.
Prior to Saturday’s speech, Xi had not directly addressed the impact of the pandemic over the past three weeks, even as infections hit new records and hospitals and crematoria across the country were overflowing with the sick, of dying and dead.
Instead, as hundreds of millions were stricken with Covid-19, China’s military waged naval war games with Russia, launched its third largest air force incursion around Taiwan and flew a fighter jet within meters of a US military aircraft in southern China. Wed Friday evening, Xi held a virtual meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and reaffirmed his support 10 months after Moscow invaded Ukraine.
China on Friday reported just one coronavirus death for the previous day, despite forecasts suggesting this winter surge would cause millions of deaths.
The party has been given the daunting task of publishing obituaries for deceased senior executives too notable to ignore. State propagandists repeated the party’s banal language, projecting bluster and offering little explanation to hurting citizens.
Lam said that for Xi, who had previously claimed victory over the pandemic, a particularly damaging long-term threat is that the harm is felt not only by ordinary people, not only by the lower classes, but even by senior executives. , their parents and retirees. senior executives.
Despite heavy checks on public dissent, Chinese censors have struggled to stem the flood of complaints on social media. Most have focused on the health system’s lack of warning or preparation for China’s limited resources ahead of reopening.
Whether [China] opens at the end of the year, so what’s the reason so many cities are closed for three months this year? said one social media user. Why choose to open in winter when the virus is most active and people’s immune systems are weakest?
John Delury, a China expert at Yonsei University in Seoul, said that at a minimum the party leadership faces a narrative problem in how it explains to its audience what is happening.
Serious damage is being done to public trust, he said. We may not see the immediate effects. But this enters into the public calculation of the competence of their government.
This is the worst possible start to Xi’s third term, he added. There is no doubt that it comes down to his stature.
Last month’s sudden pivot from relentless lockdowns and mass testing followed slowing growth in the world’s second-largest economy, as well as growing public frustration over officials’ draconian enforcement of the strategy. zero-Covid which culminated in rare public protests in cities across the country in late November.
Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Stimson Center, an American think tank, argued that the political legacy of China’s zero-Covid policy, including its establishment, longevity and relaxation, would undermine the confidence in Xi’s decision-making.
The most contested issue is the best time for the openness and preparation the government should have done, she said. The bottom line is not whether Xi lost his credibility because he changed the zero-Covid policy. Instead, it is: if the change in policy were inevitable, [why] didn’t he do a better job preparing for the consequences?
Diana Fu, an expert on domestic China policy at the Brookings Institution think tank, said Xi’s reversal may have come too late to save his reputation in the eyes of critical citizens.
On the one hand, this policy reversal may be proof that China’s political system under Xi is still adaptive and responsive to the cries of its citizens. On the other hand, it also highlights the phenomenal degree of discretion the leader has, she said. The lives of 1.4 billion citizens depend on Xi and his coterie of advisers deciding when to shut down and when to open up the country.
As the chaotic scenes unfolding in China dominated global news broadcasts, the image of competent virus handling cultivated by the Xis administration suffered a severe blow on the international stage.
Countries like the United States, Italy and Japan have imposed negative Covid test requirements for air passengers arriving from China amid a lack of reliable official data from Beijing and growing fears of further mutations of the virus.
Elizabeth Freund Larus, an associate fellow at the Pacific Forum, a US foreign policy research institute, said the measures highlighted a lack of trust in the Xi administration.
US officials believe the Chinese government has been less than clear about the origins of Covid-19 and less than truthful about the number of positive Covid cases in China, she said.
The Chinese government allowed millions of tourists to travel within the country and abroad for the Lunar New Year in 2020, knowing that a new coronavirus was infecting the population. When the death and infection rate became evident…it was already out of control in the United States.
Washington will not make the same mistake twice.
Additional reporting by Xinning Liu and Ryan McMorrow in Beijing
