Imran denounces the ECP and the government for not organizing LG polls





LAHORE:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan has strongly criticized the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the federal government for failing to hold local elections in the federal capital on Saturday December 31 despite orders lights of Islamabad. Supreme Court.

Imran tweeted that by failing to implement IHC orders to hold LG elections in Islamabad, the ECP had again shown that they were the “B team” of the imported government and its backers. funds.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), fearing the people, shunned all elections. The right to vote is a fundamental democratic norm and the PTI is firmly committed to it, he added.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media on Saturday, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said the outgoing leaders, in collusion with the ECP, were making a mockery of the Constitution of Pakistan and the basic democratic right of the public. to vote by defying the elections.

He called the federal government’s decision not to hold parliamentary elections in the city of Islamabad an open attack on the country’s judicial system.

“Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and ECP Chairman Sikandar Sultan Raja jointly attacked the court challenging its decision. The PEC became an affiliate of the federal government. The head of the commission reduced his value to a mere clerk.

Fawad said, “The PTI has already filed an appeal against the ECP with the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) and the party has decided to file another appeal to prevent the ECP from acting on the request of the imported leaders. .

The party will ask the court to review the performance of the commission. When asked by the media, Fawad said the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies was final. It was delayed because the government tabled a non-confidence motion in the House.

However, both assemblies would be dissolved as it was clearly clarified by the court in the Javed Hashmi case that it was the right of the majority party although there are different rules for PTI and other parties, a- he said, adding that this would not affect the popularity of PTI.

“We participated in two elections under the same electoral commission. Despite the rigging, the commission could not harm the performance of the party. Fawad revealed that his party will file a lawsuit against Nasir Ali Shah and Sharjeel Memon of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for offering bribes and engaging in horse trading in Punjab.

The party would also file a complaint against them with the ECP for their disqualification, he said, adding that they would be prosecuted for engaging in corrupt practices.

He pointed out that PTI Chairman Imran had fulfilled his legal obligations and disqualified his party’s MPA, Khawaja Masood, who had dodged the vote for Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. The case was forwarded to the ECP for disqualification.

During the recent meeting of the National Security Committee, the head of the PTI said that the seriousness of the meeting could be judged by the fact that the chief minister of the most affected province, the KP, had not been invited. in the meeting.

The government had no other priority than building the greatest cabinet ever and its foreign visits as well as saving its corruption, he said, adding that the imported government had ruined the country. economy of the country. “2022 has proven to be a disastrous year for the economy as the cost of living has skyrocketed due to political instability in the country,” he said.

He announced that his party would release a white paper on the country’s economy on Tuesday, while another white paper would be released on Thursday on human rights as well as the law and order situation in the country.

