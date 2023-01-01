India’s geopolitical advances under Prime Minister Modi

New Delhi [India]Jan 1 (ANI): The year 2022 has been a phenomenal year in India’s foreign policy history under Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his advice “this is not an era of war” to the Russian President Vladimir Putin resonated across the world.

The Russian-Ukrainian war brought the world to the brink of World War III, with each country choosing sides. However, Prime Minister Modi trusted the United Nations and chose the side of peace, asking the two countries to resolve the issue through “dialogue and diplomacy”.

In September, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, Prime Minister Modi said: “Now is not the time for war”, a statement welcomed by the United States and other countries Westerners.

India’s strategy in a multipolar world seems to avoid great power competition and chart its own unaligned course.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government pursue an ultra-realistic foreign policy that devalues ​​the legal and moral aspects of international affairs to protect India’s national interests. By refusing to condemn Russia outright for its offensive in Ukraine, India enjoys tangible economic and security benefits, including the ability to purchase oil at deep discounts and continued access to Russian-made weapons for its armed forces.

It should come as no surprise, then, that New Delhi is not severing its longstanding partnership with Moscow, which dates back to the Cold War.

New Delhi is not abandoning the liberal international order to save its relations with Russia. For example, while attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in September, Modi chastised Russian aggression when he looked Russian President Vladimir Putin in the eye and said, “I know the Today’s era is not an era of war, and I spoke to you on the phone about it.”

Last month, when it emerged that the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, would not agree on a joint statement due to differing views on the war in Ukraine, New Delhi reportedly stepped up and helped forge the consensus that allowed the group to publish language primarily condemning Moscow.

Moreover, on December 1, India took over the presidency of the G20 and the UNSC.

India officially assumed the chairmanship of the G-20 on December 1, 2022 and will hold it until November 30, 2023.

India’s theme as enunciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is – “One Land, One Family, One Future”.

Prime Minister Modi had described India’s G-20 agenda as “inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented”.

He added, “During our G-20 presidency, we will showcase India’s experiences, learnings and models as possible role models for others, especially the developing world.”

The G-20 summit is expected to be qualitatively different from all previous multilateral summits that India has hosted.

None of the previous summits had the world’s largest economies in one place, nor the entire P-5 (permanent members of the UN Security Council) represented.

In this sense, the G-20 summit would be the first of its kind in its history.

“To promote harmony within the human family, we will seek to depoliticize the global supply of food, fertilizers and medical products, so that geopolitical tensions do not lead to humanitarian crises,” read the Indian statement. of the G-20 earlier.

The G-20 Presidency is an opportunity to showcase India’s diversity to the outside world.

Among major democracies, India has by far been the most successful in handling the Covid-19 pandemic and the same has been recognized by the world.

For the world, India’s mechanism of delivering public goods, at over a billion scale, has set a new pattern.

India’s independent foreign policy, so visibly demonstrated in the ongoing war between NATO and Russia (Ukraine), has also made the world sit up and wake up to New Delhi’s growing global clout.

The G-20 can serve as a forum to exchange experiences on societal benefits and growth, as complementary goals would lead to new thinking on jobs and the environment.

India has its own initiatives like ‘LiFE Movement’ and ‘The One Sun One World One Grid’ to offer to the world.

From scaling a transparent digital payment model based on public digital infrastructure (UPI) to single digital identity, and from the successful bottom quintile financial inclusion model to seamlessly transitioning to green energy, India now has many models to present to the developing world.

India assumed the monthly rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on December 1, the second time in its two-year term, as an elected member of the Council in 2021-22. India had previously assumed the presidency of the UNSC in August 2021.

Summarizing the past two years for India’s mission to the UN, highlighting India’s December presidency, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj, said: “During the high-level week of the UNGA in 2020, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi said we will use the prestige and experience of being the world’s largest democracy for the benefit of the whole world.”

Kamboj said, praising India’s tenure and achievements, “We can be proud to say that India has stood by these words. Over the past two years, we have spoken out for peace , security and prosperity. We have not hesitated to raise our voices against the common enemies of humanity, such as terrorism.”

She pointed out that India has raised its voice against terrorism over the past two years, drawing attention to its various expressions which must be addressed by the international community through solidarity and unity.

“In October 2022, as you all know, we brought the Security Council, the infamous Horseshoe Table to India for the very first time, by adopting the Delhi Declaration, where the Security Council spoke with one voice to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” said India’s permanent envoy to the UN.

She reaffirmed that India had brought the Council together by presenting a united front against terrorism.

“Building on this momentum, we piloted a declaration on the fight against terrorism and, during our December presidency, we once again brought the Council together to present a united front against terrorism”, he said. she adds.

On multilateralism and reforms at the UN, she said: “We have focused our attention on the urgent need for reformed multilateralism through a signature event on December 14, to make it fit for purpose. the objective that the UN must be reformed urgently to face those with current and future challenges”.

More than 70 countries participated in an open discussion chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and many affirmed their support for India in an expanded Security Council.

Regarding maritime security, Kamboj said until not so long ago, the Security Council focused only on the issue of piracy, while maritime security encompasses much broader issues as well as a large troop-contributing country.

“During our August 2021 presidency, we held a public debate on maritime security. As you may recall, this was the first time that the Prime Minister of India chaired the Security Council meeting. It was also the first time that the Security Council adopted a product holistically on maritime security, whereas previously it only focused on piracy and armed robbery,” Kamboj said.

“As a major troop-contributing country, we also drew attention to peacekeeping in August 2021, spearheading Resolution 2589, which was passed in a meeting chaired by EAM Jaishankar. calls for accountability in cases of crimes against peacekeepers,” she added.

The Indian envoy said that overall, India has been an effective presence in the Council as it leaves behind the mark of a caring and contributing country.

“We are the only elected member to hold two presidencies during his tenure on the Security Council this time. While the UAE mission applauded us during the closing session as a veteran member of the Security Council with a principled foreign policy and a constructive approach, the Swiss Mission to the UN congratulated us on an extremely efficient December presidency – managing in three weeks what is usually done in four,” said Kamboj.

India’s chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is also ongoing (it took over the chairmanship in September).

EAM Jaishankar is also visiting Austria as India assumes the Presidency of the Wassenaar Arrangement (WA) Plenary on January 1, 2023 for a period of one year. The Wassenaar Arrangement Secretariat is located in its capital, Vienna.

At the 26th Annual Plenary Session of the World Assembly of Women held in Vienna from 30 November to 1 December, Ireland handed over the chair to Jaideep Mazumdar, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations and international organizations in Vienna.

India also became a member of the Wassenaar Arrangement on Export Controls for Conventional Arms and Dual-Use Goods and Technologies, highlighting the country’s geopolitical advancements. (ANI)