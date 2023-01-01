Elliott Epstein: This will be the year Donald Trump becomes politically irrelevant





The biggest news of 2022 was the career implosion of the most notorious demagogue in American history, former President Donald J. Trump.

Over the past year, Trump has seen his popularity plummet in the polls and his company condemned for tax evasion. He was roundly blamed by Republicans for poor midterm election results and touted as the central villain during January 6 congressional hearings. He is the target of various federal and state criminal investigations and has been named as a defendant in numerous civil lawsuits.

Trump’s astonishing resilience to date in the face of the scandals swirling around him, his businesses and his presidency have made commentators reluctant to predict his political demise.

I’m confident it will happen, however, because I know of the 1950s career of America’s second most notorious demagogue, the late U.S. Senator Joseph (Joe) R. McCarthy, an agitator whose fame rose precipitously and fell blazing at about the same time. time frame as assets.

McCarthy, a junior senator from Wisconsin, was like Trump in many ways.

Belligerent, reckless and unscrupulous, McCarthy had an insatiable desire for attention and power. A bully and pathological liar, he had a wild instinct for finding scapegoats, for insulting, degrading and defaming opponents and critics, and for turning government into political theater and capturing media attention. He had no respect for rules or standards. He bullied the establishment into collusion or silence. He became immensely popular and influential overnight, and he lost his popularity and influence just as suddenly.

Just as there would have been no Trump presidency without a white populist backlash against economic globalization and illegal immigration, there would have been no Joe McCarthy without the Cold War, the atomic bomb and Soviet espionage.

From December 1941 to August 1945, the United States waged a titanic struggle against the Axis powers, Imperial Japan, Nazi Germany and Fascist Italy, during World War II. The fight was just against aggressive and murderous regimes bent on taking over the world. To succeed, however, the United States had to acquire unsavory allies, especially communist Russia (the Soviet Union), led by Joseph Stalin, an exceptionally brutal autocrat. The Soviet army, with material help from America, was responsible for at least 75% of the nearly 5 million German fighters killed in the European theater.

After the end of World War II, the Soviet-American alliance quickly fell apart. Stalin decided to exert an iron grip on the regions of Eastern Europe and the Balkans, which Russian forces had liberated, in order to create a buffer zone against a possible future German invasion. In 1948, the Soviets and the Americans almost came to blows over their joint military occupation of Berlin.

It was also revealed that Soviet spies had penetrated America’s super-secret Manhattan (atomic bomb) project, acquiring the know-how that enabled Russia to produce its own bomb in 1949 and breaking our nuclear monopoly. The same year, a civil war in China ended with the Russian-backed Communists under Mao Zedong defeating the American-backed Nationalists under Chang Kai-shek.

In 1950, a Russian-backed communist regime in North Korea invaded US-backed South Korea, sparking a three-year war in which a United Nations military coalition, led by the United States , engaged in an up and down battle to control North Korea’s attack. at the cost of some 37,000 American military lives.

By the early 1950s, the Cold War, a long, simmering, undeclared global conflict between the United States and its allies, on the one hand, and the Soviet Union and its proxies, on the other, was in full swing. , and the mood of the American public had become anxious and paranoid. How could the United States have gone from being the most confident, prosperous and militarily dominant nation in the world, with a monopoly on the atomic bomb, to a beleaguered, maneuvered and spy-infested country incapable of meeting the challenges of the communism? The red menace seemed to be everywhere, even in the halls of government, where a handful of officials had been unmasked as Russian agents or at least communist sympathizers.

McCarthy was a first-time Wisconsin senator who rose to prominence by exploiting this paranoia in a phenomenon that soon became known as McCarthyism.

He first won election to the Senate in 1946 by exaggerating his war record and lying about his opponent. His legislative career was lackluster until February 1950, when, in a widely publicized speech in Wheeling, West Virginia, he claimed he was in possession of a list of known Communists at the State Department. He then used a Senate Investigative Subcommittee as a platform to accuse nine career diplomats of being Communists or pro-Communists, ruining their reputations and careers.

After the subcommittees report called his accusations fraud and a hoax, McCarthy escalated his outlandish claims, suing other government employees and agencies as reds and fellow travelers, including Voice of America, the international broadcaster funded by the United States and employed to counter Soviet propaganda during the Cold War, and finally the Department of the Army.

Republican establishment figures despised McCarthy but, with the brave single exception of Maine Senator Margaret Chase Smith, dared not speak out publicly against him for fear he would destroy their political careers. He had become, overnight, the most famous and powerful Republican on Capitol Hill. Even GOP Chairman Dwight Eisenhower, elected in 1952, refused to openly denounce him.

Finally, in 1953, McCarthy launched an investigation into the US military, claiming communist subversion of the military. This time he had bitten off more than he could chew. The army was a tough opponent. The hearings, which were televised for 36 days in 1954, ended up making McCarthy appear like a bully and a jester. His reputation collapsed and he was censured by the Senate in December 1954.

Like a Roman candle, McCarthy’s career had shone dazzlingly and then faded. He died 2 years after his censorship, discredited, abandoned by his colleagues and largely ignored by the media.

On the contrary, Trump’s future in 2023 looks bleaker than McCarthy’s in 1954. Despite all the political chaos and human damage it caused, McCarthy, unlike Trump, never committed any criminal acts. .

Elliott Epstein is a litigator at Andrucki & King in Lewiston. His Rearview Mirror column, which has appeared in the Sun Journal for 16 years, analyzes current events in a historical context. He is also the author of Lucifers Child, a book about the notorious murder of Angela Palmer in 1984. He can be contacted at [email protected]

