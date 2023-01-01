Chinese President Xi calls for ‘unity’ in first public address since scrapping Zero-Covid policy

Chinese President Xi Jinping today called for unity amid a ‘new phase’ in his approach to the fight against the pandemic in his first public comments on COVID-19 since the abandonment of the rules of strict lockdown.

China’s abrupt shift earlier this month from the “zero-COVID” policy it had maintained for nearly three years led to infections spreading across the country unchecked.

It has also caused a further decline in economic activity and international concerns, with Britain and France becoming the latest countries to impose restrictions on travelers from China.

China’s change follows unprecedented protests against the policies championed by Xi, marking the strongest show of public defiance of his decade-old presidency.

Xi Jinping delivers a New Year’s speech in Beijing, Saturday, December 31, 2022

Medical workers in protective gear treat patients at the fever clinic of the China-Japan Friendship Hospital amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China, on December 27, 2022

In a televised address to mark the New Year, Xi said China had overcome unprecedented difficulties and challenges in the battle against COVID, and its policies had been “optimized” when the situation and the weather demanded it. .

“Since the outbreak of the epidemic…the majority of cadres and masses, especially medical personnel, grassroots workers have braved the hardships and courageously persevered,” Xi said.

“At present, the epidemic prevention and control is entering a new phase, it is still a time of struggle, everyone is persevering and working hard, and the dawn is ahead of us. Let’s work harder. , perseverance means victory and unity means victory.

Xi has largely avoided directly addressing the issues facing the country, instead highlighting successes in agricultural production, poverty eradication and hosting the Winter Olympics in February.

China will “always firmly advocate for peace and development…and unswervingly stand on the right side of history”, he said.

New Year’s Eve sparked reflection online and by residents of Wuhan, the epicenter of the COVID outbreak nearly three years ago, on the zero-COVID policy and the impact of its reversal.

People have expressed hope that normal life will return in 2023 despite an increase in cases since pandemic curbs were lifted.

People hold balloons as they gather to celebrate the New Year, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China December 31, 2022

A tourist slides down a snow slope with an inflatable circle during an ice and snow festival at the Old Summer Palace on the first day of the New Year holiday on December 31, 2022 in Beijing.

Tours slide down a snow slope with bouncy circles during an ice and snow festival at the Old Summer Palace on the first day of the New Year holidays on December 31, 2022

Across the country, many people expressed similar hopes on social media, while others were critical.

Thousands of users on China’s Weibo Twitter slammed the removal of a video made by local outlet Netease News that compiled real-life stories from 2022 that had captivated Chinese audiences.

Many of the stories included in the video, which could not be seen or shared on national social media platforms on Saturday, highlighted the difficulties faced by ordinary Chinese people due to the previously strict COVID policy.

Weibo and Netease did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

A Weibo hashtag on the video garnered nearly 4 million views before disappearing from platforms around noon on Saturday. Social media users created new hashtags to keep the comments flowing.

“What a perverse world, you can only sing the praises of the fake but you can’t show the real life,” wrote one user, attaching a screenshot of a blank page that shows up when searching hashtags.

The disappearance of the videos and hashtags, seen by many as an act of censorship, suggests that the Chinese government still views the narrative surrounding its handling of the disease as a politically sensitive issue.

But residents of Beijing and other cities have returned to work, shopping areas and restaurants since the lifting of restrictions, as consumers prepare for January’s Lunar New Year holiday, the most important on the Chinese calendar.

Almost empty medicine shelves are seen in a pharmacy amid the Covid-19 pandemic in Beijing on December 17, 2022

This photo shows Covid-19 patients on beds at Tianjin Nankai Hospital in Tianjin on December 28, 2022.

The wave of new infections has overwhelmed hospitals and funeral homes across the country, with lines of hearses outside crematoria fueling public concern.

China, a country of 1.4 billion people, reported one new death from COVID on Friday, the same as the day before – figures that do not match the experience of other countries after they reopen.

British health data firm Airfinity said on Thursday that around 9,000 people in China were likely dying from COVID every day. China’s cumulative death toll since Dec. 1 likely reached 100,000, with infections totaling 18.6 million, he said.

Zhang Wenhong, director of the National Center for Infectious Diseases, told People’s Daily in an interview published on Saturday that Shanghai peaked in infections on Dec. 22, saying there were currently around 10 million cases.

He said the figures indicated that some 50,000 people in the city of 25 million would need to be hospitalized in the coming weeks.

In the first indication of China’s manufacturing giant’s toll following the COVID policy shift, Saturday’s data showed factory activity shrank for the third straight month in December and at the fastest pace in nearly three year.