By taking the helm of ASEAN, will Indonesia make a third voice heard?





This Sunday, Indonesia takes the helm of ASEAN, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. What will be the main challenges for the alliance in 2023 at regional and international level?

ASEAN brings together ten Member States and soon 11, with the upcoming integration of East Timor. It is an important and rare event for the association because the last time a country joined Asiait was Cambodia in 1999. The second major challenge for the bloc is the burmese question. Since the military coup in February 2021, the country has been plunged into chaos. Will the association succeed, under Indonesian leadership, in finding a common position to end the violence? The question remains unanswered. The other challenge for ASEAN, at the international level this time, is the position that the association will take in the face of Sino-American rivalry. Torn between security dependence vis–vis the United States and economic dependence vis–vis China, member countries must find the right balance and circumvent these difficulties even though they are under very strong pressure from both powers. Two large blocks, but not only What we see emerging today is this rivalry between the two big blocs, the United States and China. But there is also a sort of soft underbelly and a very large number of countries that do not want to be dragged into this rivalry, which do not want to be exploited by one or other of the great powers and which want to assert their uniqueness. Asean is part of this group, and Indonesia is particularly inclined to push this posture.analyzes Franoise Nicolas, researcher and director of the Asia Center of the French Institute of International Relations (Ifri). As a regional bloc, ASEAN has an important role to play in global geopolitical reorganization. In reality, there is a will to go one’s own way. It is the maintenance of multilateralism, and as far as Indonesia and ASEAN are concerned, in its wake, it is to make the voice of the global southof a kind of “Third World”. Third world, in the sense of a world different from the other two blocs or the two other great powerscontinues Françoise Nicolas. Indonesia has a role to play What direction will the bloc take under the impetus of Joko Widodo, the Indonesian president who achieved international stature with the successful summit of the G20Bali last November? Can we expect significant changes? I think Indonesia may have a role to play, and they played that role in the G20. Because finally, within the G20, in the final declaration after the Bali summit, what was heard was that there was another way than the Chinese way, on one side, or the American way, on the other. So there is a possibility despite everything to involve other actors in global governance Mrs Nicolas continues. The final challenge for ASEAN countries is that of post-pandemic economic recovery. Even if in a very degraded world economic climate, the Association pulls out of the game, the difficulties that the Chinese giant is going through will not make it any easier. Consolidating the recovery therefore looks more difficult than expected. Asia is the region of the world that can do relatively well from an economic point of view. Franoise Nicolas, Researcher and Director of the Asia Center at Ifri Jelena Tomic

