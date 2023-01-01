Why Trump’s Republican Reign of Terror Is Really Ending





Will future historians look back and declare 2022 as the year Donald Trump’s fate finally began to fade?

Reports of Trump’s political demise have been greatly exaggerated for years now. But this time it’s different.

We’ve seen hints of Trump’s political decline at the end of 2021, but his 2022 got off to a rocky start with a rally in Arizona that failed to recapture its old magic. My observation at the time was that Trump needed new material, and fast, because if his rally in Arizona shows anything, it’s that the old routine isn’t landing anymore.

Throughout the year, Trump’s problems have only grown.

In February, he hailed Vladimir Putin’s use of propaganda to justify Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as genius. There was nothing new about Trump praising Putin, but his assessment of Putin’s shrewd strategy became laughable when strong resistance from Ukraine made Putin look weak.

Trump has also been betting on the wrong horses in the domestic political arena, as Republican backlash against Trump’s endorsement of Dr. Oz (who would lose his U.S. Senate race in November) began to mount in early spring. .

The trend of Republicans publicly criticizing Trump continued over the summer, with the Jan. 6 committee wisely focusing on Republican witnesses testifying about Trump’s behavior.

There is little evidence that the hearings significantly changed their minds about Trump. But around the time they got started in earnest, a Granite State poll showed that, for the first time, Ron DeSantis had a lead over Trump among likely GOP primary voters in New Hampshire.

Next came the FBI’s search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. Ironically, the raid appeared to at least briefly help Trump and kill DeSantis’ momentum. But the rallying momentum around the flag that Trump received by playing the victim of the Deep State was short-lived. It also served to highlight some ugly fans prone to targeting the FBI for violence, which earned him Republican rebukes.

In August, Trump’s biggest blow of the year came when Sen. Mitch McConnell acknowledged concerns about the quality of nominees made it less likely that Republicans would overthrow the Senate.

By this point, Herschel Walker, Trump’s hand-picked Senate candidate in Georgia, had already admitted to fathering illegitimate children; the revelations that he had also paid for an abortion, as reported by The Daily Beast, only added to the foreshadowing.

Unlike much of his presidency (where aides would stop Trump, slow his orders, or tone down his madness), McConnell and the GOP establishment gained access to at least some of Trump’s primary picks. This meant that Trump took much of the blame for the 2022 midterm results (he, of course, tried to pretend otherwise).

Giving him what he wanted was tragic for Trump.

The midterm elections proved to be a repudiation of Trumpism, and the absence of a red wave was a breaking point for many Republicans. It’s true: Countless Republicans who were willing to back Trump in Charlottesville, two impeachments, a big lie and a coup attempt, suddenly found that losing the election was a bridge too far.

Many on the right were also outraged that he called Ron DeSantis Ron DeSanctimious.

Rather than being chastised or biding his time, Trump quickly launched his 2024 presidential campaign. Horribly bad timing aside, it was a low-energy affair. Trump quickly celebrated Thanksgiving week by having dinner with anti-Semite Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes, prompting a fresh round of criticism from fellow Republicans.

As Christmas approached, Trump unveiled a major announcement: the release of a $99 NFT. Everyone from Steve Bannon to QAnon has criticized corruption. We have a toilet-going nation and Donald Trump is selling Pokémon cards. No thanks, wrote Chad Prather, host of Blaze TV.

The January 6 committee voted on December 19 to approve a criminal referral against Trump. And on the last business day of 2022, after years of wrangling, six years of Trump’s tax returns were finally released.

Either way, 2022 has been a terrible, horrible, not good, very bad year for Donald Trump. And there’s little reason to think 2023 will be better.

After all, while Trump remains a clear frontrunner, DeSantis has emerged as a legitimate potential challenger for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. And pop culture figures like Kanye West and Elon Musk have supplanted Trump in the economy. ‘Warning.

To be sure, Trump could play Harry Houdini again in 2023. The Access Hollywood tape that emerged in 2016 and the Capitol Riot five years later have earned him plenty of Republican outrage for him to emerge stronger than ever.

But nothing we’ve seen in the past year suggests that he has the same energy or magic that has allowed him to escape responsibility in the past.

After years of upward failure, gravity has finally reasserted itself in 2022. The chickens, it seems, have come home to roost. Whether a fellow Republican can successfully fill the void remains to be seen.

