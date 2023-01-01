Legends of Aap Ki Adalat: When Rajat Sharma invited Narendra Modi to his show. His amazing response – WATCH VIDEO





Image source: INDIA TV Narendra Modi on Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat Legends of Aap Ki Adalat:The campaign for the Lok Sabha election in 2014 was reaching its crescendo. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had nominated Narendra Modi as its candidate for prime minister. Modi was on a whirlwind tour of the country for the election campaign. In the midst of his busy schedule, Modi, who was then the Chief Minister of Gujarat, received an invitation to appear on Aap Ki Adalat – India’s most popular interview show hosted by editor-in-chief Chief and Chairman of Indian Television Rajat Sharma. Rajat Sharma, in his TV special “Legends of Aap Ki Adalat” broadcast on Saturday December 31, revealed what happened when he went to invite Narendra Modi. “When I went to Ahmedabad to invite Modiji…I told him that I had been trying to reach him for several days. I asked him if he would be available for Aap Ki Adalat?” Rajat Sharma said. Modi’s response surprised Rajat Sharma. ” Mujhe aana padega (I will have to come),” the then-BJP face said. Rajat Sharma replied, “Padega matlab? Aap chahein to naa kar sakte hain (You can refuse, if you want).” Modi then added “When I met Atal (Bihari Vajpayee) ji, he told me The process of banning my Prime Minister started with Aap Ki Adalat. (the process for me to become Prime Minister had started from Aap Ki Adalat)”. Rajat Sharma recalled: “When Modi came to the studio, his voice was completely muffled (due to the continuous election campaign and consecutive rallies). I advised Modiji that he could just come and sit down and speak a little, they will understand that you have a sore throat.” “As soon as Modiji entered the studio, Modi..Modi’s chants filled the hall. He was surprised. An old woman came forward and blessed him saying: ‘Beta my age is behind you’…’ There was an emotion in the room, he started talking and the show lasted 1h30″, Rajat Sharma said. Aap Ki Adalat was an iconic show in more ways than one. During his 30-year journey with over 1100 episodes aired, he saw over 190 celebrity guests including the President of India, Prime Minister of India, Defense Ministers, Cabinet Ministers and Ministers chief of various states. Aap Ki Adalat will be back in a new avatar in the new year with new celebrity guests. Stay tuned. Read Narendra Modi’s full interview to Rajat Sharma in Aap Ki Adalat (Part I) Read Narendra Modi’s full interview to Rajat Sharma in Aap Ki Adalat (Part 2) WATCH: Narendra Modi in Aap Ki Adalat – Full Interview latest news from india

