Facing 2023 with determination to move forward





JawaPos.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) invites all sections of society to welcome new hopes and opportunities in 2023, to move towards an advanced Indonesia. Jokowi admitted that there are many joys and also problems that this nation will face in 2022. “What should we take away from the year 2022 we left behind? A lot. There are some things that are uplifting, not a few that are less fun,” Jokowi wrote on his social media Twitter account. , Sunday (1/1). The Head of State acknowledged that various incidents and problems were faced by the government and the people in 2022. According to him, these incidents and problems united all the people of Indonesia, so that they could overcome the Covid pandemic -19 and restore the national economy. strength. “Everyone comes and goes, teaches lessons, strengthens us and unites us even more. We are going through a pandemic and the threat of recession, the economy is growing positively, the G20 presidency is going well, the political and security situation is conducive, development is going according to plan, etc. said Jokowi. Jokowi realizes that in 2022 many areas will be tested in the form of disasters, such as floods and earthquakes. However, Jokowi is optimistic to face 2023 with a wealth of experience in 2022. “Meanwhile, several regions of our country have been hit by natural disasters ranging from floods to earthquakes. With all this in mind, we will leave 2022 and look towards 2023 with the determination to move Indonesia forward,” he explained. Jokowi said the events and problems of 2022 are valuable lessons for the government, especially for the people of Indonesia to continue learning how to face challenges in the future. “Rapid action as well as careful and cautious policies are urgently needed to face the difficult times of the Covid-19 pandemic. This storm has taught us many lessons that will allow us to be better prepared to face the future pandemics,” Jokowi said. Previously, President Jokowi also offered a year-end gift to the people of Indonesia in the form of Community Activity Restriction Lifting (PPKM). This is because all regencies/cities in Indonesia currently have Tier 1 PPKM status. “After studying and thinking for 10 months and through considerations based on the available figures, today the government has decided to revoke the PPKM,” Jokowi said on Friday (12/30). Nevertheless, the Head of State asked all people and components of the nation to remain cautious and vigilant, in particular by continuing to increase awareness and vigilance in the face of the risks of Covid-19.

Publisher: Nurul Adriyana Salbiah Reporter: Mohammad Ridwan

