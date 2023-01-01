PM Modi sends New Year wishes

New Delhi, January 1: On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended New Year’s greetings and wished it to be filled with hope, happiness and much success.

“Have a great 2023! May it be filled with hope, happiness and much success. May everyone be blessed with wonderful health,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet. People from all over the country thronged to temples to offer prayers on the first day of the new year.

A ‘Ganga aarti’ was performed at the Assi Ghat in Varanasi in the early hours of Sunday. People gathered at the ghat to watch the Ganga aarti.

In Ujjain, devotees gathered at the Mahakaleshwar temple to preview the morning aarti on Sunday.

‘Bhasma aarti’ of Lord Shiva was performed early in the morning at Mahakaleshwar temple.

The Bhasma Aarti of Mahakaleshwar is considered the most special, as it is the only ‘Jyotirling’ among the 12 where the Bhasma is applied over the ‘Shivling’.

So this is one of the reasons why people from all over the world come to attend, according to Priest Mahakaleshwar.

Meanwhile, morning prayers were also performed at the iconic Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. Devotees thronged to Siddhivinayak Temple to watch the morning aarti on Sunday, the first day of the new year.

With dazzling fireworks and electrifying music, cities across India have welcomed the year 2023 with much pomp and spectacle.

From Delhi to Mumbai and from Chennai to Kolkata, the atmosphere of the night of December 31 was like a merry-go-round.

In Delhi, people gathered in large numbers at the India Gate to celebrate the New Year. Special parties were held at pubs and clubs in different parts of the nation’s capital.

Excitement was high in Mumbai, the ‘city of dreams’ where people swayed to the beat of the uplifting musical extravaganza in the pubs. A huge crowd gathered on Marine Drive in Mumbai to celebrate the New Year.

Goa has transformed into a utopia of merriment with beaches dazzled by colorful lighting. DJ parties were held at hotels and resorts. Almost all major casinos, restaurants and bars held musical programs and other special events to celebrate the New Year.

People celebrated the arrival of New Year with dazzling lights, music and dancing in the Mussoorie of Uttarakhand. Similarly, huge crowds emerged at Mall Road in Manali in Himachal Pradesh to welcome the New Year.

In Puri of Odisha, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created an 8ft high and 15ft long sand sculpture of Lord Jagannatha on Puri beach to welcome the New Year.

Pattnaik created the deities of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra using 10 tons of sand. He decorated the sculpture with flowers and wrote the message “Jai Jagannath”.

