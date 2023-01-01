Mustafa Khokhar claims General (Retired) Bajwa was helped in no-confidence motion against Imran Khan





Former PPP stalwart Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar. Twitter/@MairajPppKhokhar claims evidence of a PDM-led no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was coming out. According to landmark legislation passed on Bajwa extension passed in 12 minutes. MQM-P leaders said the establishment played a role in bringing them together.

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said former army chief General (ret’d) Qamar Javed Bajwa helped the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in the no-confidence motion against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, reported The News.

Khokhar, while speaking in a TV interview, said the evidence of the motion of no confidence was coming out.

The former PPP stalwart also commented on Bajwa’s extension as army chief during the ruling PTI’s tenure, saying landmark legislation was drafted in 12 minutes to extend the term. He said the establishment influenced the extension.

Khokhar further said that all factions of the Muttahida Qaumi-Pakistan Movement (MQM-P) were united, saying his own leaders said the establishment had a role to play in bringing them together.

“In February 2022, it was said that we were neutral but the institution is still not neutral, alleged the former head of the PPP.

He said Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi revealed that he had been invited to join the PTI. He said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari withdrew his statement made at Asma Jahangir’s conference under pressure.

The way the cameras were set up at the time of the motion of no confidence in the Senate was not the work of an ordinary person. The procedure for making Yusuf Raza Gilani the leader of the opposition was not correct, he added.

Khokhar announced that he would separate from the PPP a month after resigning as a senator over differences between him and the party leadership over his stance on government policies.

“I wish the best for the People’s Party. I feel honored to serve as a member of the party, but I am no longer part of it,” said Khokhar, who served as spokesman for PPP chairman Bilawal. Bhutto-Zardari, during the Geo News program “Naya Pakistan”.

Khokhar officially resigned as a senator on November 10 and then stressed that he would strive to maintain his “independence”.

He resigned after it emerged that the party was unhappy with his political position. Khokhar had been critical of the government since its inception. He also refrained from becoming Minister of State in April.

In a series of tweets in November, Khokhar said he met with a senior party leader, who told him that the party leadership “was not happy with my political positions and wanted my resignation from the Senate.”

“I gladly accepted to resign […] present my resignation in person to the President of the Senate tomorrow, Insha[A]llah,” the former Bilawal spokesman said.

