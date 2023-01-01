Let’s sing of hope, challenges and new opportunities

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) invites all the people of Indonesia to welcome new hope in 2023.

This was forwarded by the President in an upload to the official @jokowi Instagram account on Sunday (1/1/2023).

“Welcome new hopes, challenges and opportunities“, Jokowi reportedly said Kompas.com from the @jokowi Instagram account on Sunday.

Also Read: Jokowi: 2023 We Take Indonesia Moving Forward

The former governor of DKI Jakarta called on all parties to work together in 2023. According to Jokowi, unity is needed to achieve an advanced Indonesia.

“Staying together beyond the 2023 threshold towards an advanced Indonesia“, said Jokowi.

In the upload you can see a photo of President Jokowi reading a book with a cover that says “Indonesia Forward”.

Jokowi, who appears to be wearing a white shirt, appears to be seriously reading the book.

Also Read: Indonesian National Police ensure internal security checks during 2023 New Year celebration

In the background of the image, you can see several infrastructure and infrastructures built under the administration of Jokowi, such as fast trains, bridges, lighthouses and toll roads.

Below the image is text that says “Congratulations New Year 2023” with the handwriting of President Jokowi.



Get updates Featured News and latest news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.

