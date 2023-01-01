President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi Send New Year’s Greetings: ‘Let’s Solve…’ | Latest India News





President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the country’s top leaders on Sunday who extended New Year’s greetings, wishing everyone happiness and success in 2023. President Murmu greeted people, wishing them new inspirations, goals and achievements. On the official Twitter account, President Murmu wrote: Happy New Year everyone! Greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens and Indians living abroad. May the year 2023 bring new inspirations, goals and achievements into our lives. Let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the unity, integrity and inclusive development of the nation. Happy New Year everyone! Greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens and Indians living abroad. May the year 2023 bring new inspirations, goals and achievements into our lives. Resolve to rededicate ourselves to the unity, integrity and inclusive development of the nation — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 1, 2023 Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished people. Happy New Year 2023! May it be filled with hope, happiness and much success. May everyone be blessed with wonderful health,” he tweeted. Watch | PM Modi’s 2022 in 22 photos: Exclusive images in public for the first time Happy New Year 2023! May it be filled with hope, happiness and much success. May everyone be blessed with wonderful health. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2023 Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar urged people to resolve to take India to greater heights. Happy New Year everyone. This joyful occasion is an opportunity to pursue our efforts with greater vigor in securing our trajectory of upward growth. Let us usher in the new year with a resolve to take India to greater heights of progress and prosperity. #Welcome2023, Dhankhar wrote. Happy New Year everyone. This joyful occasion is an opportunity to pursue our efforts with greater vigor in securing our trajectory of upward growth. Let us usher in the new year with a resolve to take India to greater heights of progress and prosperity. #Welcome2023 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 1, 2023 Congressman Rahul Gandhi, who leads the party walk, “Bharat Jodo Yatra”, which has started connecting the masses across the country, shared a compilation of the Yatra and said, “It is expected that in 2023, every street, every village, every city will have a love shop. I wish everyone a very happy new year! Apart from the national leaders, the chief ministers wished people on the occasion of the New Year. As we say goodbye to the year 2022, let’s together welcome #NewYear2023 with a prayer to bless everyone with good health, gratitude and success. Wishing everyone a very happy, healthy and prosperous 2023, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant wrote on his official Twitter account. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also wished people on Twitter saying, Best wishes for the New Year 2023 to all people in the state. May this new year bring happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone’s life. We are determined to achieve the goal of making Uttarakhand a strong state by 2025 through various social welfare programs, he added. “Let us march in 2023 to achieve the goal of empowering the youth of Tamil Nadu to excel in everything in the world! tweeted the office of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. Cities across India welcomed the year 2023 with dazzling fireworks and electrifying music.

