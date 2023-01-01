Donald Trump paid $0 in taxes in 2020. He’s not alone: ​​60% of households also paid no federal income tax that year, but for very different reasons.





By Quentin Fottrell

Democrats released six years of Donald Trump’s tax returns on Friday, providing further insight into the former president’s tax situation.

It’s not that unusual.

Democrats released six years of Donald Trump’s tax returns on Friday, providing further insight into the former president’s tax situation and the tax strategies he employed as a real estate mogul.

Trump and his wife, Melania, paid $0 in income tax for 2020, according to a report released Tuesday night by the Congressional Joint Committee on Taxation. The nonpartisan committee’s findings also raised several red flags related to the deposits, namely Trump’s carried forward losses, loans to his children that may or may not also be considered taxable gifts, and tax deductions related to the deductions.

That year, as the COVID pandemic hit, the Trumps reported a loss of $4.8 million. For 2018 and 2019, the then-president’s reported income increased, and he paid about $1.1 million in federal taxes each year.

Additionally, the Internal Revenue Service did not begin auditing Trump’s 2015 tax returns until April 3, 2019, more than two years into his presidency, showing the IRS’ limited resources.

“The President of the United States’ income tax audit is different from any other American’s income tax audit,” according to an internal IRS memo. “No one else has the authority to sign bills – bills that could affect the President’s personal financial position. Nor do they have the authority to personally run every department, agency, office and office of the vast executive branch of government – – opening unlimited opportunities to affect the president’s personal finances

“Unlike many countries, we operate a largely voluntary tax compliance system, backed by monitoring and auditing,” the IRS said in an internal memo. “It means that our tax system – and therefore our democracy – is built on the public’s faith that our tax laws are administered fairly and without favor.”

This year, some 72.5 million U.S. households, or 40%, will pay no federal income taxes, down from the pandemic peak of 100 million households, or 60%, two years ago, according to the Tax Policy Center estimates. In 2021, nearly 56% of households, or 99 million, paid no federal income tax, the nonpartisan think tank said in a report released earlier this year.

But the reason the Trumps didn’t pay anything in taxes — that is, their reported loss of nearly $5 million — is vastly different from why most of the other 60% of Americans have not paid anything in 2020.

People who earn less than the standard deduction — which for 2022 is $12,950 for individuals and $25,900 for married couples filing jointly — don’t owe federal income tax (although tax experts say that it is always a good idea to file a return in order to access tax credits such as the working income tax credit and the child tax credit).

Of course, people who don’t pay federal income tax still pay sales tax, property tax, and other types of taxes. And many working people who owe no federal income tax still have money taken from their paychecks for Social Security and Medicare.

In fact, many low-income and below-average-income families pay more in payroll taxes each year than they pay in federal income tax, according to Gary Burtless, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, a group of centrist research founded in 1916.

Essentially, Burtless said, U.S. personal income tax is progressive, with heavier tax liabilities as you move up the income distribution ladder, and very low tax liabilities. or negative at the bottom of the scale.

“The logic of our income tax system is that Americans’ tax liability should fall most heavily on those with the greatest ability to pay,” he told MarketWatch. “Virtually all U.S. residents who owe no or very low income taxes have relatively low current taxable income. Many of these individuals are retired and have modest current taxable income.”

“Remember, though, that many of them paid positive income taxes earlier in their careers when they had salary, self-employment earnings, or other taxable income,” Burtless added. “Other non-taxpayers are young and have very modest taxable incomes (although many of these people owe payroll taxes for Medicare and Social Security).”

“And still other non-payers are just very poor and/or have many dependents,” he added. “Under the logic of our income tax system, we expect these low-income people to owe no federal income tax and we consider that to be fair.”

In his own analysis, Don Fullerton, professor of finance at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, also found that older people are much more likely than younger people to pay no taxes or receive transfers. tax.

Older people receive the bulk of tax transfers through social security benefits, while younger people are more likely to receive transfers such as unemployment insurance benefits.

“Federal income tax has historically excluded a significant fraction of households through a combination of personal exemptions, standard deductions, bracket-free amounts and, more recently, tax credits,” said the Tax Policy Center.

-Quentin Fottrell

(END) Dow Jones Newswire

31-12-22 2015ET

Copyright (c) 2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morningstar.com/news/marketwatch/20221231438/donald-trump-paid-0-in-taxes-in-2020-hes-not-alone-60-of-households-also-paid-no-federal-income-tax-that-year-but-for-very-different-reasons The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos