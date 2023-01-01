



Work has only started on seven of the 40 new hospitals promised by Boris Johnson, The Telegraph can reveal. Project delays and problems finding suitable sites could prevent the government from delivering the flagship policy on time. In their 2019 election manifesto, the Conservatives pledged to build 40 new hospitals by 2030. However, a parliamentary question tabled by the Liberal Democrats revealed that so far only two have been completed – the Northern Center for Cancer Care, which was completed in August 2021, and the Royal Liverpool Hospital, completed in October 2022. Five other projects are also under construction. Lib Dems: Cuts have had an impact on the construction program Freedom of Information requests submitted by the Lib Dems to NHS trusts which have been promised a new hospital have raised fresh doubts about whether the policy will be delivered on time. Applications revealed that in Sutton, south London, the new hospital to replace St Helier is already two years behind schedule and has yet to receive planning permission. The Royal Berkshire Hospital is not expected to be built until 2030, but a site has yet to be identified. Another FOI has revealed Barts Hospital in London may also be two years behind schedule. The Lib Dems said a decision in the autumn statement to cut the Department of Health and Social Care’s capital spending budget by $700 million in real terms further jeopardized the new hospital scheme. Daisy Cooper, the party’s health spokeswoman, said: The public has lost faith in this government when it comes to the NHS. It feels like every target is being missed, from ambulance wait times to the new hospitals that have been promised to communities across the country. British hospitals are collapsing and some even have their roofs supported by stilts. We cannot count on hospitals that date from before the war to cope with record waiting lists. It is truly a shocking situation.” She added: It is time for ministers to come clean and apologize to the communities who have been promised a new hospital. Cuts to the NHS capital budget alone are worth two new hospitals. This begs the question of whether these new hospitals will ever materialize, or whether this is yet another broken promise from the government. Questions about “new” hospitals A spokesman for the Department of Health and Social Care said: We have committed an initial £3.7billion to deliver the biggest hospital building program for a generation and have worked with NHS partners to speed up site construction. This includes developing designs that can be shared between projects, building hospitals concurrently, and preparing the construction industry for work. The government questioned whether its projects were truly new hospitals, with the majority of projects taking the form of replacements for existing hospitals, new wings or buildings for existing hospitals, or renovations. When he was Prime Minister, Mr Johnson dismissed the criticism, telling MPs: “Obviously you’re not building on greenfield sites… you’re rebuilding hospitals and that’s what we’ve been saying for two and a half years.”

