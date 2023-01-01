Politics
Difficult challenges in the fight against COVID-19 remain for China; says Xi Jinping in his New Year speech
Chinese President Xi Jinping acknowledged on Saturday that the current wave of COVID-19 sweeping the country has entered a new phase and difficult challenges remain as the World Health Organization (WHO) asked Beijing to provide more data on coronavirus variants in India and other countries are stepping up measures to screen travelers from the communist nation. We have now entered a new phase of COVID-19 response where difficult challenges remain, Xi said in his New Year address to the nation, adding that the journey has not been easy as the country has to do faced with unprecedented difficulties and challenges.
Speaking on national television from behind a desk in a wood-panelled office, Xi said China’s extraordinary efforts have helped it overcome unprecedented difficulties.
With extraordinary efforts, we overcame unprecedented difficulties and challenges and it has not been an easy journey for anyone, he said without providing much information on the dire situation prevailing in the country.
During his remarks, Xi said China has embraced the COVID-19 response in light of the evolving situation.
Since COVID-19 hit, we’ve put people first and lives first from the start. Following a scientific and focused approach, we have adapted our COVID response in light of the evolving situation to protect people’s lives and health to the greatest extent possible, he said.
Officials and the general public, especially medical professionals and community workers, have bravely stuck to their posts through it all. Through extraordinary efforts, we have overcome unprecedented difficulties and challenges, and it has not been an easy journey for anyone, Xi added.
He said everyone is hanging on with great courage.
And the light of hope is right in front of us. Let us make an extra effort to get out of this, because perseverance and solidarity mean victory, he said.
It is the second time in the past few days that Xi has spoken about the country’s current grim COVID-19 situation after his government overnight relaxed the zero COVID policy earlier this month following protests. public.
Since then, cases reported to be Omicron variants have spread like wildfire across the country.
Moreover, the Chinese government’s latest decision to scrap the three-year quarantine from the 8th of next month by opening international borders has raised concerns around the world.
The decision ahead of the Chinese Spring Festival holiday in which millions of Chinese were to travel overseas has raised fears of further spread of the virus. After repeated pleas from the WHO, China on Friday allowed its health officials to interact with WHO experts.
After the meeting, the WHO said it again called for regular sharing of specific, real-time data on the epidemiological situation, including more genetic sequencing data, disease impact data, including including hospitalizations, admissions and deaths in the intensive care unit (ICU) and data on vaccinations. childbirth and vaccination status, especially among vulnerable people and those over 60 years old.
China has released no data on the virus or on deaths in the country amid video reports of morgues filled with bodies, especially of unvaccinated elderly people.
The WHO stressed the importance of monitoring and timely release of data to help China and the global community formulate accurate risk assessments and inform effective responses, according to the statement.
Earlier on Thursday, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus defended countries around the world taking precautionary measures to screen arrivals from China amid criticism from Beijing.
In the absence of full information from China, it is understandable that countries around the world are acting in a way they believe can protect their populations,” he tweeted.
Tedros’ remarks came amid China’s criticism of countermeasures taken by various countries, including the United States, Japan and India, requiring travelers from China to undergo required testing.
Asked about Tedros’ comments that the protective measures taken by various countries are understandable, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told media here on Friday in the past few days, authoritative medical experts from different countries have said entry restrictions on travelers arriving from China are unnecessary.
Chinese state media have criticized the screening of travelers from China.
A small number of countries and regions, such as the United States and Japan, see China’s reopening as yet another chance to defame Beijing, according to a report by the state-run Global Times.
They have imposed travel restrictions on arrivals from China, citing what experts have called unfounded and discriminatory measures to defend their decisions, but the real intention is to sabotage China’s three-year COVID-19 control effort. China and attack the country’s system, he said.
In New Delhi on Thursday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said a negative COVID-19 report would be a must for passengers arriving in India from China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea South, Singapore and Thailand from January 1.
(Except for the title, this story has no editing by federal government staff and is published automatically from a syndicated feed.)
