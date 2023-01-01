Connect with us

Happy New Year 2023! Prime Minister Modi, President Murmu and other leaders extend New Year’s greetings to the nation

 


Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the first day of the new year. The Prime Minister wished hope, happiness, success and good health for all.

In a Tweet, the Prime Minister wrote: Happy New Year 2023! May it be filled with hope, happiness and much success. May everyone be blessed with wonderful health.”

President Draupadi Murmu greeted people on the occasion of the New Year and hoped that the year 2023 will bring new inspirations, goals and achievements in people’s lives. The president asked people to resolve to rededicate themselves to the unity, integrity and inclusive development of the nation.

In a tweet, she wrote, Happy New Year everyone! Greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens and Indians living abroad. May the year 2023 bring new inspirations, goals and achievements into our lives. Let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the unity, integrity and inclusive development of the nation.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also hailed the nation. He said to greet the New Year with a resolution that will take India to new heights of progress and prosperity.”

Best wishes and congratulations to all for the new year 2023! Welcome the New Year with a new resolution that we will take India to new heights of progress and prosperity. Let us all make joint efforts to ensure peace, health, harmony and prosperity in life,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Sharing a video, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished that by 2023 every street, every village, every town would have a love shop.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also sent New Year’s greetings to everyone.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also extended New Year greetings and wished happiness, peace and prosperity to the people of the state.

“Best wishes for the New Year 2023 to all people in the state. May this new year bring happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone’s life. We are determined to achieve the goal of making Uttarakhand a strong state by 2025 through various public welfare schemes,” Dhami said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, people across the country thronged to temples to offer prayers on the first day of the new year. A ‘Ganga aarti’ was performed at the Assi Ghat in Varanasi in the early hours of Sunday. People gathered at the ghat to watch the Ganga aarti. In Ujjain, devotees gathered at the Mahakaleshwar temple to preview the morning aarti on Sunday.

‘Bhasma aarti’ of Lord Shiva was performed early in the morning at Mahakaleshwar temple. The Bhasma Aarti of Mahakaleshwar is considered the most special, as it is the only ‘Jyotirling’ among the 12 where the Bhasma is applied over the ‘Shivling’. So this is one of the reasons why people from all over the world come to attend, according to Priest Mahakaleshwar.

Morning prayers were also performed at the iconic Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. Devotees thronged to Siddhivinayak Temple to watch the morning aarti on Sunday, the first day of the new year. With dazzling fireworks and electrifying music, cities across India have welcomed the year 2023 with much pomp and spectacle.

From Delhi to Mumbai and from Chennai to Kolkata, the atmosphere of the night of December 31 was like a merry-go-round. In Delhi, people gathered in large numbers at the India Gate to celebrate the New Year. Special parties were held at pubs and clubs in different parts of the nation’s capital.

Excitement was high in Mumbai, the ‘City of Dreams’ where people swayed to the beat of the uplifting musical extravaganza in the pubs. Huge crowds gathered on Marine Drive in Mumbai to celebrate the New Year. Goa transformed into a utopia of merriment with beaches dazzled with colorful lighting. DJ parties were held at hotels and resorts. Almost all major casinos, restaurants and bars held musical programs and other special events to celebrate the New Year.

People celebrated the arrival of New Year with dazzling lights, music and dancing in the Mussoorie of Uttarakhand. Similarly, huge crowds emerged at Mall Road in Manali in Himachal Pradesh to welcome the New Year.

In Puri of Odisha, the famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created an 8ft high and 15ft long sand sculpture of Lord Jagannatha on Puri beach to welcome the New Year. Pattnaik has created the Lord deities Jagannath, Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra using 10 tons of sand. He decorated the sculpture with flowers and wrote the message “Jai Jagannath”.

(With agency contributions)

