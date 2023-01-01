Politicians and supporters attend a prayer meeting for Prime Minister Modi’s mother in Gujarat





A large number of political leaders and supporters on Sunday attended a prayer meeting held in memory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Hiraben, at the prime minister’s birthplace, Vadnagar, in Gujarat. Hiraben died Friday at age 99 in Ahmedabad. Traders in Vadnagar had called for a self-imposed three-day market strip from Friday in tribute to her. On Sunday, Gujarat Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary, Union Minister Parshottam Rupala, former deputy state chief minister Nitin Patel, MPs Purnesh Modi and Jetha Bharwad and others attended at the prayer meeting held at Jawahar Navoday Vidyalay Hall in Vadnagar from 9 am to 12 pm. Bharatiya Janata party leader Sanjay Joshi, former president Nima Acharya and ex-MP Maya Kodnani were also among those present at the prayer meeting hosted by members of Hiraben’s family. Well-wishers of the family from different parts of Gujarat, their relatives and residents of Vadnagar, where Hiraben spent most of his life, also lined up in the morning to pay their respects. Speaking to reporters on the spot, Kodnani said, “Hiraba gave birth to ‘vishwa ratna’ Narendrabhai who makes India proud around the world and works to make him a ‘vishwa guru’.” Former MP CM Patel said residents of Ahmedabad city and other parts of the state as well as religious, social and political leaders came to participate in the prayer meeting. Hiraben had died during treatment at UN Mehta Heart Hospital in Ahmedabad. His last rites were performed at a crematorium in Gandhinagar in the presence of PM Modi, his brothers and other family members. After his death, the prime minister tweeted that a great 100-year journey had come to an end. “I witnessed three qualities in the mother, a journey like that of a tapasvi (saint), a selfless worker and a life devoted to values,” the prime minister said. Hiraben is survived by five sons – PM Modi and his brothers Somabhai, Amrutbhai, Prahladbhai and Pankajbhai – and daughter Vasantiben.

