Baghel meets Prime Minister Modi and reiterates demand for pending GST and coal royalty funds | Latest India News
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and reiterated the request for the release of pending funds related to Goods and Services Tax (GST) and coal levies, according to a statement issued by the state government.
Baghel said that like other producer states, Chhattisgarh is also facing a shortfall in trade tax revenue after the implementation of the GST.
From the date of implementation of the GST until June 30, 2022, an amount of 1,375 crore is yet to be received from the Center to the State as GST compensation. He requested to release the pending amount to the state as soon as possible, according to the statement issued by the government.
Baghel said the state government has repeatedly requested the Center to transfer the amount owed from 4,170 crore recovered from Chhattisgarh coal blocks to the state government, but the amount is yet to be received.
Baghel asked the Prime Minister that the amount owed be transferred to the state as soon as possible, the statement added.
Baghel said the sponge iron and steel industries operating in the state of Chhattisgarh are facing issues related to fuel requirements and there has been an ongoing problem in the supply of coal to South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) over the past six months.
As a result, these industries encounter difficulties in their proper functioning. He asked the Prime Minister to request SECL to quickly enter into a contract with the state nodal agency and allocate coal for the supply of coal to industries in the state, the statement added.
Baghel also expressed concern over the cancellation of several trains and said the Howrah-Mumbai rail route is a lifeline for Chhattisgarh but this year the operation of a large number of passenger trains was repeatedly canceled by the railways.
Baghel also requested the Center’s assistance in improving various civic amenities in the state.
