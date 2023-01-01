Covid-19: Xi Jinping assures that the light of hope is ahead of us





As China faces an explosion in Covid-19 cases, the president sounded reassuring in his New Year's Eve televised address.







Xi Jinping spoke about the critical health situation in China during his New Year's television address (illustration image).

DSince the abrupt lifting of health restrictions linked to the zero Covid policy, China has endured a worrying pandemic recovery. In his televised New Year’s address, Chinese President Xi Jinping searched for words of hope when discussing the situation. The prevention and control of the epidemic has entered a new phase. We are still in a difficult moment, but the light of hope is ahead of us, said the head of state. Three years after the appearance of the first cases of coronavirus in Wuhan (center), China ended its draconian so-called zero Covid policy on December 7 without notice. Since the lifting of restrictions, Chinese hospitals have been overwhelmed by an onslaught of sick people, most of them elderly, crematoriums have been overwhelmed and many pharmacies have run out of fever medication. Several states take measures for travelers from China Monday, December 26, Xi Jinping called for measures to effectively protect people’s lives. The country reported on Saturday more than 7,000 new positive cases and one additional death linked to Covid out of a population of 1.4 billion. Figures that are largely understated and which appear to be totally out of step with the reality on the ground. Despite this epidemic rebound, the authorities will end the mandatory quarantines on arrival in China on January 8 and allow Chinese people to travel abroad, after three years of frustration. As a precaution, several European countries, including France and Italy, as well as the United States and Japan, have announced that they will require negative tests from passengers arriving from China. The precautionary measures taken by several states are understandable given the lack of information provided by Beijing, said the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. In the absence of full information from China, it is understandable for countries to take measures they believe will protect their populations, he said. Beijing assures that its statistics on the Covid since the start of the epidemic have always been transparent. WHO calls for more transparency from China The WHO announced on Friday evening that it had met with Chinese officials to discuss the outbreak. WHO has again requested the regular sharing of specific and real-time data on the epidemiological situation, including more data on genetic sequencing and on the impact of the disease, including hospitalizations, admissions to intensive care and deaths, said the United Nations health agency in a press release. She also asked for data on vaccinations carried out and the vaccination status, in particular among vulnerable people and those over 60, the WHO added. The zero Covid policy has enabled the Chinese population since 2020 to be largely protected from the virus, thanks to generalized screening tests, strict monitoring of movements, but also mandatory confinements and quarantines as soon as cases are discovered. These measures, which have largely isolated China from the rest of the planet, have dealt a severe blow to the world’s second largest economy. In recent months, they have aroused growing frustration among the population and have given rise to unusual demonstrations against the government. READ ALSOChina: three years later, Wuhan keeps the secrets of Covid-19



