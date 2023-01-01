A prayer meeting in memory of Prime Minister Modi’s mother will be held in Vadnagar today





A prayer meeting will be held in memory of Heeraben Modi, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Vadnagar on Sunday. The prayer meeting will take place between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Heeraben Modi, 100, died at around 3:30 a.m. on Friday at the United Nations Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research in Ahmedabad, according to a hospital bulletin. She was hospitalized on Wednesday after her condition deteriorated. Prime Minister Modi celebrated his mother’s last rites in Gandhinagar on Friday. He rushed to the capital of Gujarat early in the morning after tweeting his personal loss at dawn. Prime Minister Modi was seen touching his mother’s feet and paying her a floral tribute as he sat on his knees in front of Heera Ba lying in state on the floor of his residence in Raysan. The Prime Minister joined the funeral procession and shouldered his beer, walking barefoot with her as he carried the remains to the crematorium for the last rites. Prime Minister Modi has consigned the mortal remains of his mother Heeraben Modi to the fire with his brothers. The Prime Minister informed the nation of his death early Friday morning. After his death, the prime minister tweeted that a great 100-year journey had come to an end. “I witnessed three qualities in the mother, a journey like that of a tapasvi (saint), a selfless worker and a life dedicated to values. “When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said something to me that I always remember. ‘Kam karo buddhi thi, jivan jivo suddhi thi’ (work using your brain and live life with purity ),” he tweeted. . (Only the title and image of this report may have been edited by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

