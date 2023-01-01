



Facebook owner Meta Inc is preparing to announce whether it will allow former US President Donald Trump to return to Facebook and Instagram, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The social media giant previously said it would decide by January 7 whether to allow the former president to return. However, that decision is now expected to be announced later this month, the newspaper said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app.

Meta has set up a task force to focus on the issue, according to people familiar with its operations, the report said, adding that the group includes staff from the public policy and communications teams, as well as the content policy team.

Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The development comes after Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, revoked a permanent ban by Trump in November last year on the social media platform after quizzing users.

Trump maintained that he had no interest in returning to Twitter.

I see no reason for that, the former president said via video when asked if he plans to return to Twitter during a panel at the annual meeting of leaders of Republican Jewish coalitions.

Trump has launched relentless attacks on the integrity of the American vote since his defeat in the 2020 election and launched a bid in November to win back the presidency in 2024, aiming to edge out potential Republican rivals.

Read more: Twitter ban on Trump after Capitol attack was a big mistake: Elon Musk

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.alarabiya.net/News/world/2023/01/01/Meta-set-to-make-decision-on-Donald-Trump-s-return-to-Facebook-Report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos