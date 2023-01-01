Meta Set to Make Controversial Decision on Trump’s Facebook Return





Meta is preparing to announce whether it will allow Donald Trump to return to Facebook and Instagram, in what is the most polarizing moderation decision the US tech giant has made to date.

Trump, whose use of social media helped him win the presidency in 2016, was suspended from Metas platforms for inciting violence shortly after a group of his supporters stormed the US Capitol in January 2021.

The $300 billion company previously said it would decide whether or not to allow the former chairman back by January 7, 2023. However, that decision is now expected to be announced later this month, according to a person aware of the deliberations.

Trump’s fate, just as he fast-tracks a bid for the White House in 2024, will be the biggest test of authority Metas Global Affairs Chairman Nick Clegg has faced yet, insiders say. The former British deputy prime minister is to oversee the decision after taking on an expanded role in February, leading the company on policy issues.

Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg, who previously made the final decision on moderation matters, is now focused on the product and his emerging vision for the metaverse, but could still step in as CEO, president and controlling shareholder.

The company has set up a task force to look into the matter, according to people with knowledge of its operations. The group includes staff from the public policy and communications teams, as well as the content policy team led by Monika Bickert and the security and integrity teams led by Guy Rosen.

Clegg declined to comment. In October, he told a conference organized by the Council for Foreign Relations: We believe that any private company, regardless of its personal views on Donald Trump, should be very thoughtful when seeking, fundamentally, to silence political voices.

The result will be dividing. Experts say continuing to exclude Trump from the platform will stoke tensions with the former US president’s Republican allies who accuse the company of censoring conservative views; other left-wing groups argue that allowing his return is irresponsible and harmful to democracy.

It’s always a judgment call, said Katie Harbath, a fellow at the Bipartisan Policy Center and former director of public policy at Facebook that handles the elections. It’s an impossible trade-off and both decisions have tricky consequences.

It comes after Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk recently revoked a permanent ban on Trump on his platform after polling users, although the former president has yet to post anything since the reversal. Trump primarily posted on Truth Social, a rival social media site he created and controls.

The decision will also have implications for Metas’ $118 billion-a-year business, potentially driving away advertisers if Trump’s content is deemed dangerous, while also attracting more business if his campaign chooses to advertise. on the platform ahead of the 2024 election.

The former US president was suspended indefinitely the day after the attack on the US Capitol building in Washington, for what Zuckerberg described as his decision to incite a violent insurrection against a democratically elected government and to tolerate and not to condemn.

This decision was confirmed by the Metas Oversight Committee, a Supreme Court-like body of academics and experts that evaluates moderation decisions and which Clegg was instrumental in setting up. However, the council challenged the lifetime ban, ordering Meta to reverse his decision within two years.

Meta said he would consult with experts and rescind his strongest rebuke from a world leader. If lifted, there would be a strict set of rapidly escalating sanctions that would be triggered if Mr. Trump commits further violations in the future, the company said in June, citing the permanent removal of its pages and accounts. as the most severe potential punishment.

Meta declined to comment further on his process for deciding whether Trump should remain banned and which experts he consulted.

Some scholars argue that Trump’s rhetoric remains a public safety risk. Last month, a study by left-leaning advocacy group Accountable Tech suggested that 350 posts from the Trump account on Truth Social would violate Facebook’s policy rules.

Among them were more than 100 posts amplifying followers and sympathizers of QAnon, the pro-Trump conspiracy group that Meta banned from its platforms after the FBI branded it a domestic terror threat. According to the report, about 240 publications were peddling harmful misinformation related to the election.

If Facebook looks at what Trump has released publicly over the past few years, it’s clear that he does not pose a diminished security threat. On the contrary, he grew bolder, said Nicole Gill, co-founder and executive director of Accountable. Technology. Facebook has a huge responsibility here.

Anupam Chander, a professor of global internet regulation at Georgetown University, agrees, but noted that a difficulty for Meta is that Trump’s speech is often vague enough to be read in multiple ways.

It depends on how you want to read the statement, he said. Internet platforms are in an impossible place.

Some of Trump’s Republican supporters say there is no clear imminent security threat tied directly to the former president. Other experts worry about the implications for free speech.

If they keep it out … political speech is among the most protected and I really worry about the direction this is going to send us, said Harbath, who is also director of technology and democracy at the ‘International Republican Institute.

She and others warn that excluding a presidential candidate from a platform sets a dangerous precedent that could embolden leaders in other countries to try to suppress the speech of rival politicians.

Meta makes those decisions in the context of American politics, said Casey Mattox, senior free speech researcher at the right-wing Charles Koch Institute. But the reality is that the decision she makes in American circumstances has implications outside of the American context.

Mattox added: Authoritarian governments undoubtedly examine the arguments put forward by democracies that aim to protect democracy but also provide tools for authoritarian governments to … protect their own power.

