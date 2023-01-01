With new phase of Covid, China faces tough challenges : President Xi Jinping’s New Year’s message : The Tribune India





YEAR Beijing, January 1 China faces “tough challenges” as it enters “a new phase” in its response to Covid, President Xi Jinping said in his annual New Year’s address on Saturday. “We have now entered a new phase of the Covid response where difficult challenges remain,” Xi said in his New Year message to the nation. Calling the Covid response process “difficult challenges”, Xi said that with extraordinary efforts, China has overcome unprecedented difficulties and challenges. “In 2022, we successfully convened the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC). An ambitious plan has been formulated to build a modern socialist country in all respects and advance the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts. through a Chinese path to modernization, sounding a clarion call of the times for us to forge ahead on a new journey,” he said. Speaking about China’s economy, the Chinese president said the country’s finances have remained second in the world and have seen solid development, according to the statement. He also said GDP is expected to exceed 120 trillion yuan for the whole year. Despite a global food crisis, China achieved a bumper harvest for the 19th consecutive year, putting the country in a stronger position to secure food supplies for the Chinese people. “We have consolidated our gains in poverty eradication and advanced rural revitalization at all levels. We have introduced tax and fee reductions and other measures to ease the burden on businesses, and we are We are actively working to resolve the most pressing difficulties that people are deeply concerned about,” Xi said. Recalling former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin, who died in November, Xi said he paid high tribute to his towering achievements and noble demeanor, the statement said. “China today is a country where dreams come true. The Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics ended with a resounding success. Chinese winter sports athletes gave their all and achieved results Shenzhou-13, Shenzhou-14 and Shenzhou-15 have China’s space station is fully completed, and our ‘home in space’ roams the deep blue sky,” Xi said. He said, “The People’s Armed Forces celebrated the 95th anniversary, and all servicemen are confidently marching on the great journey of building a strong army. The third Chinese aircraft carrier Fujian has been launched. The C919, China’s first large passenger plane, has been delivered. The Baihetan Hydroelectric Power Station has been fully operational… None of these achievements would have been possible without the sweat and toil of many Chinese people. Sparks of talent come together and they make China strong!” #China #Covid

