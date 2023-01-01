Chinese President Says Country’s COVID Prevention Enters New Phase | News





The president said Beijing has overcome unprecedented challenges in the battle against COVID amid a major new surge of cases in the country.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for more effort and unity as the country enters a new phase in its approach to fighting the pandemic. At present, epidemic prevention and control is entering a new phase, he said on Saturday in his first public comments on COVID-19 since his government changed course three years ago. weeks and eased its strict containment and mass testing policy. It is still a time of struggle, everyone is persevering and working hard, and the dawn is upon us. Let’s work harder. Perseverance means victory and unity means victory. China’s abrupt shift earlier this month from the zero-COVID policy it had maintained for nearly three years has led to infections spreading across the country unchecked. It has also caused a further decline in economic activity and international concerns, with Britain and France becoming the latest countries to impose restrictions on travelers from China. China’s shift follows unprecedented protests against policies championed by Xi, marking the strongest show of public defiance in his decade-old presidency and coinciding with grim growth numbers for the country’s economy of 17 trillions of dollars. In a televised address to mark the New Year on Saturday, Xisaid China overcame unprecedented difficulties and challenges in the battle against COVID, and said its policies were optimized when the situation and the weather required. Since the outbreak of the epidemic, the majority of cadres and masses, especially medical personnel, grassroots workers have braved the hardships and courageously persevered, Xi said. China will always stand firm for peace and development and stand firmly on the right side of history. Open the floodgates Stephen Vines, a journalist and political commentator, told Al Jazeera from St Albans in Britain, how China has changed its zero-COVID policy and how it is handling the new wave of COVID-19 infections is a mess. He said the current crisis shows the lack of preparedness for suddenly abandoning the zero-COVID policy and opening the floodgates. This will literally lead to hundreds of millions of people being infected with COVID, Vines added. New Year’s Eve sparked online reflection on the zero COVID policy and the effect of its reversal. Across the country, many people expressed hope for life to return to normal on social media, while others were critical. Thousands of Weibo users, like Twitter in China, criticized the removal of a video made by local media outlet NetEase News that compiled real-life stories from 2022 that had captivated Chinese audiences. Many of the stories included in the video, which could not be seen or shared on national social media platforms on Saturday, highlighted the difficulties faced by Chinese people due to the previously strict COVID policy. The wave of new infections has overwhelmed hospitals and funeral homes across the country, with lines of hearses outside crematoria increasing public concern. China, a country of 1.4 billion people, reported one new death from COVID on Friday, the same as the figures the day before that do not match the experience of other countries after reopening.

