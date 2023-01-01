Explosive revelations, really? – Log





What is an explosive revelation? In Pakistan, it’s when we hear straight from the horses’ mouths something that almost every Pakistani knows, like the contemptuous disregard of the Constitution by the very high and mighty who take an oath to protect it.

In the latest set of revelations, the much-maligned role of civilian politicians is nothing more than that of a puppet on a string. Others who generally choose anonymity, at least for the sake of form, whether for reasons of national security or hanging the sword of contempt over the heads of anyone who may ask questions, have occupied the front of the stage.

Retired General Qamar Javed Bajwa was visibly provoked by former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s verbal assaults on his person and, after a number of media reports citing sources close to the former leader, s is addressed to TV presenter and columnist Javed Chaudhry, whose own brother has retired as a three-star. And Mr. Chaudhry told it all in columns of the daily Urdu Express.

In his angry outburst, General Bajwa not only implicated himself and his former DG C and later ISI chief, now-retired Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, but also the former judge Supreme Court Chief Saqib Nisar in what would be a flagrant violation of the Constitution. and the rule of law.

Mr Nisar has vehemently denied General Bajwa’s allegations, but is unlikely to sue him for defamation lest more such stories surface. I’m sure his honorable brother judges who remain on the bench will also remind him that discretion is the best part of bravery, especially in this age of clandestine audio/video recordings, despicable as that may be.

For his part, President Arif Alvi reportedly confirmed that the general helped the PTI in the elections (2018). Imran Khan is also recorded as having detailed how he used the ISI, not the party whip, to pressure MPs on crucial votes such as the budget to maintain his parliamentary majority. In fact, it is open that his anti-Bajwa rant is due to the latter dropping his support.

After recoiling from the accusation that General Bajwa was part of the plot for foreign regime change, he still maintains: Wo rok to saktay thhay (he could have stopped him), i.e. defiance in April this year which put Mr Khan out of office.

Bajwa-Alvi-Khan’s statements in addition to the revelations of sacked Islamabad High Court Judge Shaukat Siddiquis were an indictment of holy cows and an indication of how everything from ousting Nawaz Sharifs to the management of the 2018 elections, to the introduction of the PTI government, to the tracking down of past opponents.

Another window into how individuals can go rogue when institutions begin to ignore the law and the Constitution was opened by Islamabad-based investigative journalists Umar Cheema and Azaz Syed in their vlog this week.

They investigated leaked audio recordings of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his principal secretary Tauqir Shah shortly after the former took office. The taped conversation suggested Maryam Nawaz Sharif was asking the PM’s office to oblige someone, but the secretary was telling his boss it would be unwise to do so and he seemed to agree.

This recording was a bit of a surprise because it was made after the military publicly declared to opt for an apolitical position. Azaz Syed says an official investigation into the incident found the officer responsible.

According to the reporter, the officer was former ADC Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameeds and when the latter was seconded from ISI, he suggested Imran Khan to take the young officer into the PM staff. After the vote of no confidence and the election of Shehbaz Sharif, he was retained by the new Prime Minister.

The investigation focused on this officer and he was allegedly grilled by the ISI and admitted to using a burn-in phone and another device given to him by his former boss to record Mr Sharifs’ conversations and send them to another phone to burn.

The second phone was apparently located in Bahawalpur where, at that time, Faiz Hameed had been assigned as the corps commander. Neither phone would have been used to call or receive calls from another number and would only have been used to communicate with each other.

There’s no denying that much of this filthy muck is now emerging from the bruised egos of various powerful players of yesteryear, so I’m tempted to rephrase the original and say hell has no fury like a despised general.

It’s clear. This is not what current military and judicial leaders plan to do to hold their key figures to account who participated in willful violations of the Constitution and the rule of law.

Nothing substantial is going to happen like it never does. The accountability of the high and mighty of certain institutions can never become a reality unless real and meaningful democracy is firmly entrenched in Pakistan.

But how will that ever happen, because as demonstrated from 2016 when democracy began to take hold and the economic benefits finally began to reach the bare-chested, many hands came together to uproot it and replace it with a disastrous hybrid model.

For starters, can’t we have a body like the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of South Africa to open everything up to remind that when a leadership is at fault, the blame should only be placed on them, leaving the martyrs to lay down lives them every day on the front lines of national security unsullied by the ambitions and failures of the top brass?

When we agree that the military must be apolitical for its own good, why can’t we dust off Air Chief Marshal Zulfikar Ali Khans’ report commissioned by then-Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, which establishes conservative parameters for the ISI to operate indoors? Yes, yes, I know I’m a dreamer. A happy new year to you.

The author is a former editor of [email protected]

Posted in Dawn, January 1, 2023

