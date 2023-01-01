The need to treat Indonesia as it is

Author: Liam Gammon, ANU

The calendar will tell you that Indonesia’s presidential election is scheduled for February 2024, but make no mistake, Southeast Asia’s largest democracy is already firmly in election season. Party coalitions are maneuvering to form presidential tickets before the November deadline and, buoyed by resilient approval ratings, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is keen to see his legacy passed on by a friendly successor.

Indonesia had gloated over its successes in 2022, with the economy rebounding better than expected from the pandemic, the World Bank predicting annual GDP growth of 5.2% and a diplomatic triumph in its G20 presidency. November’s leaders’ summit in Bali capped off a G20 whose results far exceeded expectations in a year in which its members were divided on big issues, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

But the PR bubble burst with the enactment of a regressive new penal code, the latest step on the road to illiberalization of Indonesian politics that gained momentum during the Jokowi years. The code responds to a range of conservative agendas: the desire of Islamists to control morality and the obsession of bureaucrats and nationalist politicians to protect the dignity of the state and its officials.

Despite the setbacks, the momentum of electoral politics is alive and well, though some of the president’s supporters are still pushing a long-running bid for a constitutional amendment to extend his term beyond 2024. Polls show consolidation support around the three main potential candidates: the central governor of Java and favorite of Jokowi, Ganjar Pranowo, who shares with the president an affiliation with the nationalist party PDI-P; former Governor of Jakarta and Minister of Education Anies Baswedan; and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, who cut ties with the opposition when he joined Jokowis’ cabinet after losing to him in the 2019 elections.

None of these men announces a radical change of policy, even Anies, who despite his status as a de facto opposition candidate has been careful not to play the anti-government card too vehemently. All would stick more or less to the formula that made Jokowi popular: courting foreign investment within a largely nationalist economic framework; hedging between China, the United States and Japan on geopolitics; and building the social safety net.

A post-Jokowi reversal of regressive political trends also does not seem likely. Unless there is sweeping constitutional change before 2024, Indonesia will remain a democracy, albeit weaker and more illiberal, where dissent is anathematized and the rights of unpopular minorities, such as LGBT people, are subject to the whims of the majority. The new penal code introduces additional risks for LGBT Indonesians, for example, but contains no explicit ban on same-sex relationships. Islamists are already denouncing this failure and there is no reason to assume that an outright ban on gay sex is not imminent.

The tradition of the authoritarian executive resurrected by Jokowi is likely to continue as well. Indonesian parties and presidential candidates will continue to fight for fundamentally free and fair elections. But once they win, they will consider it their prerogative to intimidate their opponents and enjoy the deference of a rubber stamp legislature kept soft by patronage and media including business owners must keep the government on their side to ensure favorable regulatory treatment.

All of this is food for thought for countries in the west, like Australia, as the political and cultural chasm appears to be widening at a time when Indonesia’s importance to their strategic interests in Asia becomes more pressing.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong likes to say that Australia needs to deal with the region as it is, rather than as we would like it to be. On China in particular, generations of Australians have absorbed a pragmatic narrative propagated by our leaders, the short version of which is that while we as citizens of a democracy may find China’s political system unacceptable, there is ultimately common economic and other interests to be pursued despite this.

By contrast, after the end of the Suharto era, the idea of ​​shared democratic values ​​as a backbone of relations with Indonesia proved relatively easy, especially since the election of Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono in 2004 crowned Indonesian democratic transition and confirmed the viability of moderate and technocratic politics.

But as Indonesian democracy shows its more illiberal face, the rhetoric of shared democratic values ​​is a declining currency.

Downplaying values ​​and pushing interests does not just mean interests in the sense of what Australia can achieve in Indonesia, commercially or otherwise. Rather, it means focusing on what Australia can achieve with Indonesia, as a middle power with overlapping interests in upholding and strengthening global trade rules and pursuing multilateral cooperation on transnational policy challenges.

Australia stands out among its Liberal Democrat political brethren in that it finds a compelling congruence of economic and strategic interests in an open, rules-based trading system and avoids the entrenchment of a Cold War dynamic in Asia among the largely undemocratic states in our immediate region.

Indonesia may have seemed the happy exception, the Southeast Asian heavyweight with whom Australian leaders could engage without the smell of dictatorship weighing down the debates. As Indonesia drifts in the global wave of illiberal policies and the Australian media is drawn to the bad news this inevitably brings, refreshing the rhetorical scaffolding of the bilateral relationship is once again an urgent task.

Liam Gammon is a research fellow at the East Asian Economic Research Office at the Australian National University.