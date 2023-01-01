Politics
The need to treat Indonesia as it is
Author: Liam Gammon, ANU
The calendar will tell you that Indonesia’s presidential election is scheduled for February 2024, but make no mistake, Southeast Asia’s largest democracy is already firmly in election season. Party coalitions are maneuvering to form presidential tickets before the November deadline and, buoyed by resilient approval ratings, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is keen to see his legacy passed on by a friendly successor.
Indonesia had gloated over its successes in 2022, with the economy rebounding better than expected from the pandemic, the World Bank predicting annual GDP growth of 5.2% and a diplomatic triumph in its G20 presidency. November’s leaders’ summit in Bali capped off a G20 whose results far exceeded expectations in a year in which its members were divided on big issues, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
But the PR bubble burst with the enactment of a regressive new penal code, the latest step on the road to illiberalization of Indonesian politics that gained momentum during the Jokowi years. The code responds to a range of conservative agendas: the desire of Islamists to control morality and the obsession of bureaucrats and nationalist politicians to protect the dignity of the state and its officials.
Despite the setbacks, the momentum of electoral politics is alive and well, though some of the president’s supporters are still pushing a long-running bid for a constitutional amendment to extend his term beyond 2024. Polls show consolidation support around the three main potential candidates: the central governor of Java and favorite of Jokowi, Ganjar Pranowo, who shares with the president an affiliation with the nationalist party PDI-P; former Governor of Jakarta and Minister of Education Anies Baswedan; and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, who cut ties with the opposition when he joined Jokowis’ cabinet after losing to him in the 2019 elections.
None of these men announces a radical change of policy, even Anies, who despite his status as a de facto opposition candidate has been careful not to play the anti-government card too vehemently. All would stick more or less to the formula that made Jokowi popular: courting foreign investment within a largely nationalist economic framework; hedging between China, the United States and Japan on geopolitics; and building the social safety net.
A post-Jokowi reversal of regressive political trends also does not seem likely. Unless there is sweeping constitutional change before 2024, Indonesia will remain a democracy, albeit weaker and more illiberal, where dissent is anathematized and the rights of unpopular minorities, such as LGBT people, are subject to the whims of the majority. The new penal code introduces additional risks for LGBT Indonesians, for example, but contains no explicit ban on same-sex relationships. Islamists are already denouncing this failure and there is no reason to assume that an outright ban on gay sex is not imminent.
The tradition of the authoritarian executive resurrected by Jokowi is likely to continue as well. Indonesian parties and presidential candidates will continue to fight for fundamentally free and fair elections. But once they win, they will consider it their prerogative to intimidate their opponents and enjoy the deference of a rubber stamp legislature kept soft by patronage and media including business owners must keep the government on their side to ensure favorable regulatory treatment.
All of this is food for thought for countries in the west, like Australia, as the political and cultural chasm appears to be widening at a time when Indonesia’s importance to their strategic interests in Asia becomes more pressing.
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong likes to say that Australia needs to deal with the region as it is, rather than as we would like it to be. On China in particular, generations of Australians have absorbed a pragmatic narrative propagated by our leaders, the short version of which is that while we as citizens of a democracy may find China’s political system unacceptable, there is ultimately common economic and other interests to be pursued despite this.
By contrast, after the end of the Suharto era, the idea of shared democratic values as a backbone of relations with Indonesia proved relatively easy, especially since the election of Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono in 2004 crowned Indonesian democratic transition and confirmed the viability of moderate and technocratic politics.
But as Indonesian democracy shows its more illiberal face, the rhetoric of shared democratic values is a declining currency.
Downplaying values and pushing interests does not just mean interests in the sense of what Australia can achieve in Indonesia, commercially or otherwise. Rather, it means focusing on what Australia can achieve with Indonesia, as a middle power with overlapping interests in upholding and strengthening global trade rules and pursuing multilateral cooperation on transnational policy challenges.
Australia stands out among its Liberal Democrat political brethren in that it finds a compelling congruence of economic and strategic interests in an open, rules-based trading system and avoids the entrenchment of a Cold War dynamic in Asia among the largely undemocratic states in our immediate region.
Indonesia may have seemed the happy exception, the Southeast Asian heavyweight with whom Australian leaders could engage without the smell of dictatorship weighing down the debates. As Indonesia drifts in the global wave of illiberal policies and the Australian media is drawn to the bad news this inevitably brings, refreshing the rhetorical scaffolding of the bilateral relationship is once again an urgent task.
Liam Gammon is a research fellow at the East Asian Economic Research Office at the Australian National University.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.eastasiaforum.org/2023/01/01/the-need-to-deal-with-indonesia-as-it-is/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The need to treat Indonesia as it is
- Top events to look forward to in January
- New COVID XBB.1.5 variant spreading rapidly in US: CDC
- Boris Johnson is set to lose his seat in the next election, new poll reveals
- Anushka Sharma in Sidharth Malhotra, Bollywood Celebrities Wish Fans a ‘Happy New Year’
- Op-Ed: How Big Tech lost its way, with products and business models that harm democracy and public safety
- Higher Education Reform – The Tech Edvocate
- Explosive revelations, really? – Log
- Crystal Palace burst Bournemouth’s Hollywood bubble
- India emerges as a key global player amid Russia’s war in Ukraine
- Kiara-Sidharth, Malaika-Arjun, Ranbir-Alia and More Bollywood Celebrities Bring In 2023 in Style: Photos
- The 2020 crisis sets the stage for the year ahead