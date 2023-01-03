‘Secret code’ of Jokowi’s presence on the IDX





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Composite Stock Price Index (IHSG) 2023 officially opened yesterday, Monday (01/02/2022). The first stock market operation of this year was officially opened by President Joko Widodo. There were interesting moments in the activity. Finance Minister Sri Mulyani explained the meaning of opening JCI trading by Jokowi. According to him, the presence of Jokowi is a symbol for all parties to work hard. In addition, economic conditions this year are expected to be difficult. PUBLICITY SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “Thank you (for) your presence (Jokowi), as a symbol for all of us to be ready to work hard,” Sri Mulyani said on Monday (01/02/2022). “Working hard to frame 2023 in the same direction of being a resilient year and staying optimistic,” he continued. Sri Mulyani did not deny that vigilance is needed to deal with the economy this year. However, he and his team will do their best to protect Indonesia’s economy this year. This vigilance also sees that 2022 will be a brutal year for the global stock market. Indeed, the market capitalization suffered losses of up to US$30 trillion.

This condition, according to Sri Mulyani, occurs in various stock exchanges in developed countries which experience very sharp volatility. “More than IDR 30 trillion of (global) capitalization will be lost in 2022, so global investors will not create value but lose value,” he added. However, Indonesia is much better than other countries. The Indonesian stock market closed resiliently. However, Sri Mulyani said it was enough provision to face 2023. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Instead of waiting for BBM to rise, pick this currency candidate stock (RCI/dhf)



