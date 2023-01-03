PM Modi will address the 108th Indian Science Congress today. 10 things to know | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the 108th Indian Scientific Congress (ISC) via video conference on Tuesday. The five-day session will take place at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University – which celebrates its centenary this year. The previous edition of the ISC was held in Bangalore in January 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the session of the 108th Indian Scientific Congress: 1. The theme of this year’s ISC is Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with the Empowerment of Women. 2. According to a government communiqué, the session is expected to focus on sustainable development with inclusive participation of all sections of society, including women, and deliberate on holistic growth, revised economies and sustainable goals. Read also : Congress demands an apology from Modis for demonetization 3. One of the unique features of ISC this year is organizing the Children’s Science Congress to give children the opportunity to use their temperament and scientific knowledge and realize their creativity through experiments scientists. 4. Sessions will discuss the “Farmers Science Congress” which will provide a platform to improve the bioeconomy and attract young people to agriculture. 5. Sessions will also include the Tribal Science Congress which will provide a platform for scientific exposure of indigenous ancient knowledge systems and practices, while emphasizing the empowerment of tribal women. 6. Plenary sessions will feature Nobel laureates, eminent Indian and foreign researchers, experts and technocrats from a wide variety of fields including space, defence, IT and medical research . 7. Several senior leaders including Governor of Maharashtra and Chancellor of Public Universities of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Union Minister and Chairman of the RTMNU Centenary Celebrations Advisory Committee Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of State (independent charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis are expected to attend the event. Along with this, Vice Chancellor of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, Dr. Subhash R. Chaudhari, and General President of Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA), Kolkata, Dr. Vijay Laxmi Saxena will be present. 7. Sessions will feature applied research in agricultural and forestry sciences, animal, veterinary and fisheries sciences, anthropological and behavioral sciences, chemical sciences, earth system sciences, engineering sciences, environmental sciences, life sciences and technologies. information and communication, materials sciences, mathematical sciences, medical sciences, new biology, physical sciences and plant sciences, according to the release. Read also : PM Modi to announce cruise from Varanasi to Dibrugarh on Jan 13 8. A special program – the Pride of India mega expo – will showcase the strengths and achievements of government, business, UAPs, academic and R&D institutes, innovators and entrepreneurs across the country. 9. A special program to highlight the contribution of women to science and technology will also be organized. The event will see lectures given by renowned female scientists. 10. The first session of the ISC took place in 1914.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-to-address-108th-indian-science-congress-today-10-things-to-know-101672710812975.html

