Donald Trump turns against his own supporters for abortion





Donald Trump has blamed the Republican Party’s disappointing midterm performance on the “abortion issue” rather than the failure of his endorsed candidates.

In an article on Truth Social, the former president said “it wasn’t my fault” the GOP failed to ride the expected “red wave” in the November election, while pointing blame the bad results of the elections against those of the party. who lobbied for severe restrictions on abortion after Roe v. Wade.

Many people, including within the GOP, blamed Trump’s MAGA and the candidates refusing the election because the GOP failed to regain control of the Senate and won only a narrow majority in the Bedroom.

Democrats leaned heavily on abortion rights after the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v Wade in June, a strategy some predicted could be a risk as polls suggested the economy and rising levels of inflation were the main concern of voters ahead of the midterm elections.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds April 23, 2022 in Delaware, Ohio. Trump blamed the Republican Party’s disappointing midterm performance on the “abortion issue” rather than the failure of his endorsed candidates. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

“It wasn’t my fault the Republicans failed to meet midterm expectations. I was 233-20!” Trump wrote, referring to his midterm endorsement pass rate, which included incumbents already heavily favored to win.

“It’s the ‘abortion issue,’ mishandled by many Republicans, especially those who have firmly insisted on no exceptions, even in the case of rape, incest, or the life of the mother, who lost a large number of voters. Moreover, the people who pushed so hard, for decades, against abortion, got their wish from the Supreme Court of the United States, and simply disappeared, for not to be seen again.”

Trump also blamed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and his ‘dumb bucks’ for poor GOP midterm results after pulling funding from major Senate races such as New Hampshire and Arizona. , where the Trump-endorsed candidates lost.

Trump did not note in his January 1 post on Truth Social that the Supreme Court only voted to overturn Roe v. Wade only after the bench has been filled with his nominations.

Three of the five conservative justices who voted to overturn the landmark abortion decision – Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett – were appointed by the Republican president.

In a statement shortly after SCOTUS voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, Trump took credit for the decision for appointing the judges who were able to make the majority decision.

“Today’s decision, which is the biggest WIN for LIFE in a generation, and other decisions that have been announced recently, were only made possible because I delivered everything as promised. , including the nomination and confirmation of three highly respected and strong constitutional scholars in the United States Supreme Court,” Trump said. “It was my great honor to do so!”

The statement was seen as a direct appeal to conservative Christian voters, who have become a key demographic during Trump’s presidency.

Trump also failed to mention that a number of his endorsed candidates who lost their respective midterm races — like Senate candidates Herschel Walker in Georgia and Blake Masters in Arizona — backed the introduction of laws. stricter on abortion.

The Republican National Committee has been contacted for comment.

