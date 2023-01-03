Politics
Xi Jinping demands ‘unity’ from China after year of historic protests
Chinese dictator Xi Jinping urged his subjects to seek ‘unity’ with each other even if they had ‘different views on the same issue’ in his New Year’s address over the weekend, a apparent recognition of growing anti-communist sentiment after a year of historic protests in his country.
Xi’s repressive communist policies, particularly the lockdowns and mass imprisonment of individuals under the country’s “zero Covid” policy, have encouraged a growing protest movement across the country. Chinese authorities locked down some of the country’s largest and most economically important cities, including the wealthiest, Shanghai in 2022, prompting a national outcry drawing thousands of protesters to demand freedom during simultaneous demonstrations during the last weekend of November.
Protests in November took place in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou and other major cities, and included Zhengzhou, where the world’s largest iPhone factory had been in an intermittent state of riot over the coronavirus protocol for almost a month at that time. Apple and Foxconn, the iPhone vendor that runs the Zhengzhou factory, have since reportedly planned to expand manufacturing outside of China.
Before the last weekend in November, however, human rights monitors had begun documenting a marked increase in protests across China.
Between June and October this year, Freedom Houses China Dissent Monitor tracked at least 822 public expressions of dissent, with incidents scattered across 27 provinces,” said Michael Abramowitz, president of human rights NGO Freedom House, at Breitbart News in December. Dozens of protests attended by thousands may seem small in a country of 1.5 billion people, but given how little reporting from the ground crosses the Great Firewall, which we’ve seen this week is probably just the tip of the iceberg.
The Chinese Communist Party has barely directly acknowledged the protests, issuing only unspecified complaints about alleged foreign “infiltration” into some government propaganda outlets. The Party appeared to respond immediately to the protests by announcing an “optimization” of the lockdown policy that would, allegedly, lead to more “large-scale” lockdowns and allow people who tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus but had mild or no symptoms to avoid being imprisoned in a quarantine camp. Chinese officials insisted the policy change was not a form of “flattening,” a derisive term the Chinese government uses to refer to America and other Western countries that have largely ceased large-scale civil rights violations to supposedly stop the spread of the virus.
Xi referred to the extremely turbulent year for Chinese citizens in his New Year speech, thanking citizens for their sacrifices but admitting that the Communist Party will demand “extra effort” from them in 2023.
“Officials and the general public, especially healthcare professionals and community workers, have courageously stuck to their posts through it all. Through extraordinary efforts, we have overcome unprecedented difficulties and challenges, and it has not been an easy journey for anyone,” Xi admitted. according to to the translation of his speech by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
“Everyone is hanging on with great courage, and the light of hope is right in front of us,” Xi proclaimed. “Let us go the extra mile to get through this, because perseverance and togetherness means victory.”
Elsewhere in the speech, Xi acknowledged a variety of other disasters that have bedeviled the Chinese people under his leadership, including “earthquakes, floods, droughts and forest fires, and…certain industrial accidents.”
“Amid these disconcerting and heartbreaking scenes, many touching stories of people standing together in the face of adversity or even sacrificing their lives to help others in distress emerged,” Xi noted. “These heroic acts will forever be etched in our memories. At every turn of the year, we always think of the great character of resilience that the Chinese nation has retained over the millennia. It gives us even more confidence as we continue on our way.
Towards the end of his remarks, Xi called for “unity” and appeared to recognize a right in China to “have different views”, a right the Chinese Communist Party has never, in practice, respected. Xi did not directly mention the protests, but his call for “communication” appeared to be a response to them, as ideological diversity is rarely a topic in his public statements. He also explicitly mentioned the concerns of increasingly disillusioned young Chinese people, urging them to “keep their country in mind, cultivate an entrepreneurial spirit and live life to the fullest with great dynamism, to show themselves worthy of the age and the splendor of youth”.
“In the future, China will be a country that draws its strength from unity. Ours is a big country. It is natural for different people to have different concerns or have different views on the same issue,” Xi said. “What matters is that we build consensus through communication and consultation.”
“When China’s 1.4 billion people work with one heart and one mind, and stand united with strong will, no task will be impossible and no difficulty insurmountable,” Xi said.
He mistakenly included the sovereign nation of Taiwan as part of the “Chinese nation,” a longstanding false territorial claim by the Communist Party as well.
“People on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are members of one family. I sincerely hope that our compatriots on both sides of the Strait will work together with a common goal to jointly promote the lasting prosperity of the Chinese nation,” he added.
On this subject, too, Xi’s tone seems to have softened in recent years. In 2019, for example, Xi promised that anyone who recognized Taiwan’s sovereignty would have their “bones pulverized.”
The Chinese state propaganda newspaperworld timesstressed Xi’s call for “unity”, citing a state-recognized “expert” who called unity the “heart” of Xi’s message. theworld times also claimed that Weibo, the state-controlled social network, was organically inundated with praise for Xi’s speech and the Chinese Communist Party’s supposedly superior leadership.
“Every Chinese person is the hero in 2022, and our country has also been a hero. We are ready to usher in a new year in 2023 with our motherland and wish our country to enjoy long-term prosperity,” a pro netizen reportedly shared. -diet on Weibo.
|
