Asa Hutchinson says Trump’s behavior on January 6 is disqualifying





Incumbent Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said the January 2021 uprising at the United States Capitol should disqualify the former president. Donald Trump to become president again. “I don’t believe Donald Trump should be the next president of the United States,” Hutchinson told Jonathan Karl on ABC’s This Week. “I think he got the opportunity there. I think January 6 really disqualifies him going forward. And so we’re going beyond that. And that’s what I want to focus on. .” If Trump was nominated by the Republican Party, Hutchinson said he doesn’t know whether he would vote for him or not. “I want to see what the alternatives are,” he said. “And it’s premature, Jonathan, to get into what could happen in 2024.” Hutchinson is preparing himself for a possible presidential campaign. He told Karl that he was planning to go to Iowa soon. He told 40/29 News in the fall that he also plans to visit South Carolina and New Hampshire. to defraud the United States and aid an insurgency.Hutchinson BackgroundHutchinson has served as governor of Arkansas since 2015. He served two terms, the state’s legal limit, and is succeeded by the former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Hutchinson previously served as head of the Drug Enforcement Administration and as Homeland Security Undersecretary for Border and Transportation Security. Hutchinson ran as an intermediate Republican. and having candidates who can win in November and not just in the primary,” he said in an interview last November. “And I think I’m proposing that, so we have a big decision to make. ”

