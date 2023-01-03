Pemko Pekanbaru ready to welcome President Jokowi





Mayor PJ of Pekanbaru Muflihun (3 left) attends a coordination meeting for the preparation of the Indonesian President’s visit to Riau province in Balai Serindit – Pekanbaru.go.id

PEKANBARU – The government of the city of Pekanbaru (Pemko) is ready to welcome the working visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. H. Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to the capital of the province of Riau which is to take place this week. “We are certainly ready to welcome the arrival of President Jokowi,” Acting Mayor (Pj) of Pekanbaru Muflihun S.STP M.Sc said on Monday (2/1). According to information from the Presidential Military Secretariat or Setmilpres, he said, President Jokowi would later carry out a number of agendas in the city of wizards. “Information, the president will go down to the market and will also be present at the Binawidya district watermelon harvesting site,” he said. For market visits, Muflihun said, President Jokowi would hand over assistance to traders at the same time. In this case, he ordered the Service of Industry and Commerce to immediately register data on traders who would be helped later. Then the Environment and Sanitation Service (DLHK) was ordered to maintain cleanliness in every route and place that President Jokowi would later visit. “Please pay attention to this, including the grass growing next to the sidewalk, we will clean everything up. Create appropriate and worthy conditions for the president’s visit,” he stressed. Similarly, at the watermelon harvesting site in Binawidya district, Muflihun reminded the concerned OPD as well as the local sub-district to be as well prepared as possible. “I ask that this be maximized. I also ask that each district leader send groups of farmers, maybe working women, to attend the event. We are preparing for that,” he said. Furthermore, he asked the Education Bureau to involve the students in welcoming President Jokowi by bringing red and white flags. “Then later for the event venue, at least we’ll do a welcome salute at the event venue,” he said. “Because this is the visit of the head of state, we have to show that we can accept visits from the center so that in the future it becomes an appreciation for us and can be an attraction for the President to help Pekanbaru. This is why we are preparing the maximum”, he concluded. (Kominfo6/RD3)

