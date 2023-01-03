Imran Khan admits General Bajwa’s indictment amid sex chat





Imran Khan has been married and divorced three times. (Case)

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday his nemesis, retired army general Qamar Javed Bajwa, called him a ‘playboy’ in a meeting before he was ousted from the job. constitutional post earlier this year. Khan, a cricketer-turned-politician, was ousted from power via a no-confidence motion, but the ouster was seen as a direct result of his falling out with the Pakistani military.

Speaking about the leaked audio clips in which Khan was heard discussing sex with an unknown woman over the phone, Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman said it would send the wrong message to the country’s youth.

Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah called the audio clips authentic and promised that even video clips would be released in the near future.

Khan said Bajwa told him he had the audios and videos of his party members and called him a playboy.

Playboy is an offensive term used for men who have sex with multiple women.

“I told him, ‘Yeah, I was (a playboy) in the past and I never claimed I was an angel,'” Khan said, according to PTI.

Khan said Bajwa stabbed him in the back when he wanted Shehbaz Sharif to be the country’s prime minister.

Khan, a British-educated man, had been linked to several women during his cricketing career. The flamboyant man is one of the greatest all-rounders cricket has ever seen. He led Pakistan to a famous World Cup victory in 1992.

He has been married and divorced three times.

The audio clips were shared by Pakistani journalist Syed Haider on YouTube. They have now gone viral.

During the calls, a woman reportedly told Khan she was in pain because of “what you did to me”. “I can’t even go to the doctor,” she added.

The audio clip sparked a huge controversy with the opposition calling him a grade C porn actor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dnaindia.com/world/report-imran-khan-admits-gen-bajwa-s-charge-amid-sex-chat-row-says-yes-i-was-a-playboy-3014661 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos