In his New Year speech, Chinese President Xi Jinping covers up a massive public health crisis
On Saturday, Chinese President Xi Jinping broke his months-long silence on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in China in a New Year’s Eve speech that echoed empty platitudes by US President Joe Biden and others. capitalist politicians responsible for the devastation caused in the world. by this preventable disease.
Over the past month, following the complete dismantling of China’s Zero-COVID public health program that had kept the coronavirus at bay for more than two years, an unprecedented wave of COVID-19 infections and deaths swept through the country.
While official figures are now completely inaccurate, a leaked statement by the deputy director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Sun Yang, estimated that around 250 million people had been infected nationwide in the past few months. first 20 days of December. Health data analytics company Airfinity estimates that 9,000 people are currently dying from COVID-19 every day across China.
Referring obliquely to the recent policy change, Xi said at the start of his speech: Since COVID-19 hit, we have put people first and put life first from the beginning. Following a scientific and targeted approach, we have adapted our response to COVID-19 in light of the evolving situation in order to protect people’s lives and health as much as possible.
He continued: Civil servants and the general public, especially health professionals and community workers, have bravely stuck to their posts through it all. Through extraordinary efforts, we have overcome unprecedented difficulties and challenges, and it has not been an easy journey for anyone.
Using language intended to cover up the devastating pandemic wave that has engulfed China, Xi said: “We have now entered a new phase of COVID response where difficult challenges remain. Everyone is hanging on with great courage, and the light of hope is right in front of us. Let us make an extra effort to get out of this, because perseverance and solidarity mean victory.
Despite Xi’s happy speech, in the weeks and months to come, the crisis in China will only get worse. On January 8, just before the start of the mass migration associated with the Lunar New Year, all travel restrictions to China will be lifted. Cases and deaths are expected to continue to rise across the country, with Airfinity predicting the current nationwide surge will peak on January 23 with an astonishing 25,000 daily deaths. Their modeling predicts a death toll of 1.7 million in China by the end of April 2023.
The custom of people traveling to rural areas and provinces to visit family in the weeks leading up to the Lunar New Year holiday on January 22 ensures the spread of COVID-19 throughout the country. The government is aware of this and has urged rural hospitals to upgrade their Intensive Care Units (ICUs) and prepare vehicles to transfer COVID-19 patients. Prominent infectious disease expert Zhang Wenhong has warned that Chinese medical institutions will experience their darkest hour. These warnings were widely publicized in state media.
The sudden abandonment of Zero-COVID, without warning or public input, came as a profound shock to masses of people across China. Countless videos are circulating on social media showing hospitals full of the sick, with hundreds of thousands of viewers. Images of empty trains during rush hour are also circulating, indicating that people are afraid of potential infection and are staying home.
Reuters and the Washington Post have published articles over the past two days with images of crowded hospitals and fever clinics, mostly pulled from social media platforms Weibo and Twitter, with patients lying on the floor and crowded in the hallways.
American journalist Victoria Brownworth posted the video below showing families bringing their deceased to funeral homes on carts and in sacks and queuing outside.
Indian journalist Chaudhary Parvez tweeted another video showing a crematorium in Anshan City, Liaoning Province.
In response to the worsening crisis in China, several countries where COVID-19 is also on the rise have hypocritically introduced new travel policies requiring mandatory negative COVID-19 test results for all travelers from China. The United States, United Kingdom, India, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia and South Korea were among the first countries to adopt such policies, followed by Australia, France, Canada and Spain.
Isolated from a broader global public health agenda, these policies will in no way stop the spread of COVID-19 and are widely seen as discriminatory and politically motivated.
In addition to announcing the travel restrictions, which will begin on January 5, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued remarkably hypocritical statements regarding the lack of transparency in genomic sequencing reports and data. from China.
In her first tweet since Dec. 11, 2022, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky welcomed new testing policies targeting Chinese visitors while saying: We can’t stop the spread of #COVID19. This prompted an outpouring of criticism from leading scientists around the world, many of whom pointed out how Walensky discredited herself and the CDC in the eyes of the scientific community and the public.
The hypocrisy and cynicism of the U.S. policy towards China, which the CDC says is aimed at reducing the chances of entry of a worrying new variant, was revealed by an internal CDC data leak on December 29 by epidemiologist Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding. For the second time in three months, the CDC is clearly involved in covering up the spread of a dangerous new variant. The XBB.1.5 variant, which caused a wave of infections and hospitalizations throughout the Northeast region, quickly became dominant in the United States, something the CDC hid from the public last month.
The United States is currently mired in what is likely the second-worst wave of infections since the start of the pandemic, centered in the northeast where XBB.1.5 first became dominant. The CDC has previously been exposed for withholding data on the Omicron BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 subvariants from the public.
XBB.1.5 is one of the most immune evasion variants to date, according to leading scientists, even bearing the nickname Kraken. But the CDC and the media are hyper-focused on warnings about Chinese travelers and a potential new Chinese-origin variant.
The coronavirus does not respect borders and does not require a passport. This is an international problem that requires a globally coordinated response. The pressures of international finance capital on the Chinese national ruling class ultimately caused the CCP to change course in the most surprisingly quick and abrupt way.
The international working class, the vast majority of the world’s population, must implement a program in its own interest, in the interest of the preservation of life. Capitalism is in crisis all over the world and has proven unable to provide the most basic necessities for public health.
