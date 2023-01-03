McCarthy’s bet on Trump has yet to pay off as he rushes for the president’s gavel





Being my Kevin doesn’t count for much yet.

Kevin McCarthy’s failure to lock in votes to become president casts new scrutiny on his decision to tie his fate to Donald Trump.

That’s because ex-presidents are using the midterm elections as the stage for his voter fraud lies, which has alienated many voters and landed the Republican leader in the House with a slender majority that made his campaign for the highest office such a squealer.

McCarthy endured scorn and ridicule when he rushed to Mar-a-Lago days after the US Capitol uprising two years ago to kiss Trump to live up to that nickname My Kevin coined by the ‘former president.

The Faustian pact was clearly made with the former insurgent commander-in-chief in exchange for Trump’s support for the presidency that McCarthy had long dreamed of.

But the California Republican is struggling to cash in on his bet. While most Republicans in the House overwhelmingly want him as leader, the resisters stand between him and power.

In a chaotic and dysfunctional start to the new Congress, McCarthy faces humiliation Tuesday in a House speaker election unless he can convince a handful of extreme conservatives to drop their opposition to his candidacy.

But even Trump has been unable to convince resisters, including several of his most explosive supporters, such as Representatives Matt Gaetz of Florida and Andy Biggs of Arizona, to get behind the California lawmaker and push over the line.

Even after the McCarthy Machines tried to whip votes and smear my name for several weeks, McCarthy is still well below the 218 threshold, Biggs, who is making a long speaker bid, tweeted Monday night that he was time for new GOP leadership.

Such is the hostility toward McCarthy from radicals that even Trump loyalists like Representatives Jim Jordan of Ohio and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who support him as a speaker, have failed to break the dam.

McCarthy’s struggle comes despite his repeated capitulations to extremist demands, including a rule that makes it easier to overthrow a speaker, who may have already neutralized his power even if he manages to win the job.

McCarthy’s fate is partly his fault since he spent years placating the kind of nihilistic right-handers who could blast his dreams from the loudspeaker hammer.

But its difficulties also come with a healthy dose of irony. He is only in such dire straits because the incoming House GOP majority is so small and thus provides leverage to critics who would be outnumbered in a larger Republican conference. And the main reason the red wave of the midterm elections did not materialize is that voters in many of the seats McCarthy expected to win balked at the election denial and extremism represented by Trump.

And now, with Trumpism effectively back in power in half of the capital, McCarthy can only afford to lose four votes and win the presidential election. On Monday, five Republicans were part of a Never Kevin group refusing to vote for him. Nine others, including a number of high-profile Trump supporters, had said in a Sunday letter that some of McCarthy’s concessions fell short.

McCarthy is threatening to lead the race to multiple ballots in a spectacle not seen in a century to crush his critics. The veteran California representative, who has a reputation as a powerful and savvy player in the GOP, is also helped by the lack of a viable alternative candidate.

But his plan may still not work.

I think he may not be the next speaker, former Republican Rep. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania told CNN on Monday, describing an extraordinary possible scenario that would not only spell grief for McCarthy, but show that the The GOP’s new majority is hostage to its fanatics and bodes well for a two-year riot to come.

This is particularly disheartening as the House faces a series of looming crises in the new reality of a divided government, including an expected standoff over increased government borrowing power that could send the United States into default. if not high.

Such a politicized House could also create new problems for Republicans hoping to hold on to their majority in 2024, as their path to power is not through Trump’s deep red country, but through seats formerly held by Democrats in states like New York and California, where voters could be alienated by a House playing Trump-style circus politics.

Publicly, McCarthy is defiant. He spent years working for the speakers’ presidency at countless Republican Party state dinners, selecting and supporting candidates and raising tens of millions of dollars for them and the party. He told CNN Manu Raju on Monday: We are going to have a good day tomorrow.

But even if he does eventually win, his big moment has been tarnished by the kind of political chaos that has raged during the Trump administration and could play into Democratic claims that the GOP remains unfit to govern.

Apparently, the gang of five GOP hardliners wants to facilitate the ousting of a seated speaker. He’s asking for more time to review the legislation and hopes to bolster what already looks like relentless efforts by the new House to hound the White House and President Joe Biden and his family with investigations. And far-right members also hope to block leaders from exerting influence in the primaries ahead of the 2024 elections to pave the way for more purist MAGA candidates.

Critics accuse McCarthy of being a creature of the swamp and say they don’t trust him, despite his repeated genuflections towards Trump, including an effort to whitewash the ex-presidents’ record January 6, 2021, insurrection by killing a plan for an independent commission and his recent misrepresentation of Trump’s comments after having dinner with Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes at his Florida resort.

But more broadly, lawmakers like Gaetz, Biggs and Reps. Ralph Norman of South Carolina, Bob Good of Virginia and Matt Rosendale of Montana seem to have a more emotional mission to fulfill the desires of far-right Make America Great Again voters to destroy what they see as the establishment and return the traditional governance impossible, just as Trump himself was during the 2016 campaign.

It is therefore difficult to see if the concessions demanded of McCarthy will ever end and if he will ever be able to do something, finally, to satisfy his opponents.

With several of Trump’s most loyal supporters standing in McCarthy’s way, the ex-president has backed his bid for president, telling his foot soldiers in the House to back McCarthy.

I’m friendly with a lot of these people who are against Kevin. I think almost every one of them is very Trump-inclined, and I’m very much toward them, Trump told Breitbart in a December interview. But I have to tell them, and I told them, that you are playing a very dangerous game, he added.

The ex-president appears to believe that if McCarthy is defeated, Republicans could end up with a speaker who is less beholden to him or one who is more moderate, a key consideration as he seeks to revive his candidacy so far lackluster in the White House in 2024 and faces indictment in multiple Justice Department criminal investigations.

But at the same time, loyalty is often a one-way street for Trump. If he melted, McCarthy wouldn’t be the first major Washington player to sacrifice his career and reputation by teaming up with the former president.

Maybe Trump will win no matter what.

Any alternative speaker who tops Gaetz and the Gang of Five is still likely to be firmly in the orbit of the ex-presidents. And if McCarthy is elected president, he will have key Trump figures like Greene and Jordan whom he wooed and rewarded with growing power to thank them.

So in a way, for Trump, it’s heads I win, stacks you lose.

